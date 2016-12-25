Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Wenn das Wasser im Mund zusammenläuft: 10 leckere Desserts, bei denen du garantiert schwach wirst

Wenn du nach dem gestrigen Essen immer noch nicht genug hast, kannst du dich hier mit leckeren Kreationen vergnügen – zumindest visuell.

Fanol Ajdari Fanol Ajdari
Web Producer
1. Egal was da alles drin ist: Ich will es auch!

2. Eine wahnsinnige Torten-Glace-Kreation.

Sometimes you want Ice Cream, other times you want Cake... and then there's me, and I'd always rather have both

A photo posted by Baked By Brogen (@bybrogen) on

3. Lust auf etwas andere Wassermelonen?

Watermelon mini cake with fondant slices and marbled effect. See my YouTube channel for a full video on how to#emo#8J+TvQ==##

A photo posted by Christina's Cupcakes (@christinascupcakes) on

4. Schokolade. Überall Schokolade.

Coffee Martini Cake! Yummmm!!!!!! #coffee #cake #martini #coffeemartini #foodporn #caramel #goldcoastfoodies #goldcoastfoodie

A photo posted by Flower & Fondant (@flowerandfondant) on

5. Wieder Schokolade. Mit Vanille und Beeren. Und allem, was sonst noch dazugehört.

6. Sehr modebewusst.

7. Diese köstlichen Farbmuster.

A two-tier ombr#emo#w6k=## birthday cake for my friend's little guy's first birthday last weekend.

A photo posted by Customised Cakes | Singapore (@spiffycakes) on

8. Tee gefällig?

9. Ein Schoko-Karamel-Popcorn-Kuchen.

10. Cupcakes zum Verlieben.

 

