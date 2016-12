So wird es ein gutes Jahr für dich: Die 8 besten Vorsätze für 2017

Work from home _ I needed a quick but still intense workout today as I was very busy running around from point A to B (as always ). So I came up with this little kettlebell workout: _ Alternating Lunges & Core Twist Kettlebel Swings Single Kettlebell Row (slightly changing the angle) Goblet Squats _ 1min each for 5 rounds - as little rest as possible (my kettlebell is 8kg btw) _ #kettlebell #athomeworkout #bodyweight

