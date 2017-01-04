Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Super_Badge.png

Wanderlust: Frau baut Van um, um mit ihrem Hund um die Welt zu reisen

Wer hat gesagt, mit einem Hund zu reisen, sei nicht möglich? Marina, Odie und Pam beweisen das Gegenteil.

Anastasia Mamonova Anastasia Mamonova
Redaktorin
, Aktualisiert
Marina Piro hat Fernweh und liebt das Reisen.

 

Sie wurde in Italien geboren, lebte in Grossbritannien und entdeckt nun die Welt.

A photo posted by Marina (@pamthevan91) on

Der von ihr gerettete Labradoodle-Mischling Odie und der alte Van namens Pam sind dabei ihre treuen Begleiter.

Das Fahrzeug ist ein Renault Kangoo,...

  play
Pam The Van

...den sie eigenhändig zu einem komfortablen Gefährt umgebaut hat.

  play
Pam The Van

Zwei Monate hat sie dafür gebraucht.

#pamthevan has made it to Italy with no struggles, so proud of her!

A photo posted by Marina (@pamthevan91) on

Jetzt ist Pam ein gemütlicher Ort mit einem Bett,...

  play
Pam The Van

...Vorhängen,...

  play
Pam The Van

...LED-Lichtern...

  play
Pam The Van

...und sogar einer kleinen Küche.

  play
Pam The Van

Doch warum sich all diese Mühe machen, anstatt einfach in den nächsten Flieger zu steigen?

«Der Hauptgrund, warum ich mich für das Reisen im Van entschieden habe, ist, weil ich Odie mit dabei haben wollte», schreibt Marina auf ihrer Webseite.

Da schien das Auto die beste Lösung zu sein. Denn viele Flug- und Bahngesellschaften erlauben gar keine Hunde und eine passende Unterkunft zu finden, ist auch gar nicht so einfach.

Zurzeit reisen Marina und Odie mit Pam durch Italien und wenn du wissen willst, wohin die Reise als nächstes geht, folge ihnen auf Instagram!

 

Bist du auch ein Reise-Fan? Hier erfährst du unter anderem, wie du günstig an Flugtickets kommst und was bei einem Solo-Trip zu beachten gilt.

  play
Getty Images
