Wanderlust: Frau baut Van um, um mit ihrem Hund um die Welt zu reisen

Finally reunited with pamthevan and ready for the next adventures. Want to know how I made it? Follow my blog at www.pamthevan.com for easy step by step guides #vanlife #vandog #veganvanlife #vancrush #diycamper #microcampervan #pamthevan #alternativeliving

A photo posted by Marina (@pamthevan91) on Aug 19, 2016 at 1:23am PDT