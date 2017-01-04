Wanderlust: Frau baut Van um, um mit ihrem Hund um die Welt zu reisen

Wer hat gesagt, mit einem Hund zu reisen, sei nicht möglich? Marina, Odie und Pam beweisen das Gegenteil.
Enjoying the last rays of sun while overlooking Florence. . . #vanlife #vanlifers #vanlifeexplorers #vangirl #vandog #goexplore #outsideisfree #minicamper #diycamper #vancrush #vanlifemovement #Tuscany #tinyhouse #sheexplores #kangoocamper #neverstill #homeiswhereyouparkit #lastraysofsun #pamthevan . Follow my blog at pamthevan.com for easy step by step van conversion guides
Cannot believe Odie agreed in being my navigator during this little packrafting Adventure. Yes the water is very shallow there but i promise we did conquered some (tiny) rapids. And yes there are three horses on on the background. . #letsgoeverywhere #smalladventures #packrafting #adventuredog #outsideisfree #brenta #italy #pamthevan
Many people ask me how can I travel and carry all my stuff in such a small space. You would be surprised in finding out how much stuff you can carry by organizing and packing I mm a cleaver way. This is what I can currently fit in #pamthevan #vanlife #vanconversion #tinyhomes #pamthevan #organization