Beziehungs-Pflichten: Das sind die «Boyfriends of Instagram»

#30secondtransformation // . I had a message from someone the other day who said they compare themselves to fitness models and people online, and hates their body because of it. This literally made me so sad I started this account to prove that it is possible for absolutely ANYONE to get fit if you try. I wanted to motivate people to feel good about themselves - whatever your shape or size. It's great to have body goals and #fitspo but it's also SO important to remember that what you see on screen is the 'perfect' version of that person. We all take photos to make ourselves look better (me included #emo#8J+PvQ==##) but that is a teeeeny tiny snapshot of that persons life. You can see in the photo on the left #emo#8J+Puw==## I'm slouching my body, standing with my legs together, whereas in the right photo #emo#8J+Puw==## I'm tensing, there's good light, my body is posed and I'm smiling. These photos were taken SECONDS apart and look how much difference there is So a little #realitypost to remind you not to compare yourself to others, as you are only seeing the very best of them in this virtual world. IG can be the most incredible tool for motivation - I'm inspired everyday (esp you tagged ladies ) so use it to INSPIRE YOU to be more happy, healthy and confident #emo#8J+Puw==##

