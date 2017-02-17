Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Beziehungs-Pflichten: Das sind die «Boyfriends of Instagram»

Kennst du den Moment, wenn du für deine Freundin gefühlte 100 Bilder machen musst, bis sie das perfekte Bild für Instagram hat?

Robin Bretscher Robin Bretscher
Redaktorin
Welche Längen manche Frauen gehen, um das perfekte Instagram-Bild hinzubekommen! Auch ihre Freunde und Ehemänner müssen sich da manchmal ganz schön ins Zeug legen, um das ideale Bild zu schiessen. Die Facebookseite «Boyfriends of Instagram» widmet sich diesen Momenten - hier eine Auswahl:

1. Das Strandföteli - ein Klassiker!

  play
Alle Bilder: Facebook / Boyfriends of Instagram
 

2. Soll hier das Auto oder die Freundin im Rampenlicht stehen?

play
 

3. Dieser Freund gibt sich auf jeden Fall viel Mühe!

play
 

4. Hier ist es eher die Freundin, die sich Mühe gibt. Vielleicht ist das Bild ja für seinen Instagram-Account?

play
 

5. Und hier werden sogar Kinder engagiert, um Bilder zu schiessen... ein bisschen zu sexy für das Alter, nicht?

play
 

6. Sehr beliebt: Diese Pose!

play
 

7. Und nicht ganz einfach bei der Durchführung - ein beweglicher Rücken ist ein Plus!

play
 

8. Da scheint sich aber jemand über den Herbst zu freuen.

play
 

9. Diese zwei scheinen zusammen zu passen.

play
 

10. Das hier sieht schon fast wie ein richtig professionelles Fotoshooting aus!

play
 

11. Die neu erlernten Yoga-Dehnfähigkeiten müssen schliesslich mit der Welt geteilt werden.

play
 

12. Das ist wahre Liebe!

play
 

13. Aber manchmal sind auch die Männer dran.

play

14. Und meistens wirds dann ein bisschen klamaukiger als bei den Freundinnen.

play
 

15. Aber seid mal ehrlich Jungs - manchmal machts auch Spass, den Fotografen zu spielen, nicht?

play

Instagram ist generell ziemlich fake - diese 11 Fitnessmodels zeigen, was die Körperhaltung bei «perfekten» Figuren ausmacht!

#30secondtransformation // . I had a message from someone the other day who said they compare themselves to fitness models and people online, and hates their body because of it. This literally made me so sad I started this account to prove that it is possible for absolutely ANYONE to get fit if you try. I wanted to motivate people to feel good about themselves - whatever your shape or size. It's great to have body goals and #fitspo but it's also SO important to remember that what you see on screen is the 'perfect' version of that person. We all take photos to make ourselves look better (me included #emo#8J+PvQ==##) but that is a teeeeny tiny snapshot of that persons life. You can see in the photo on the left #emo#8J+Puw==## I'm slouching my body, standing with my legs together, whereas in the right photo #emo#8J+Puw==## I'm tensing, there's good light, my body is posed and I'm smiling. These photos were taken SECONDS apart and look how much difference there is So a little #realitypost to remind you not to compare yourself to others, as you are only seeing the very best of them in this virtual world. IG can be the most incredible tool for motivation - I'm inspired everyday (esp you tagged ladies ) so use it to INSPIRE YOU to be more happy, healthy and confident #emo#8J+Puw==##

A post shared by Lucy Baker (@fitlifelucy) on

 

