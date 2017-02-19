Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Das Menü der Anderen schmeckt immer besser: 12 unbestrittene Wahrheiten übers Essen

Das sind die ungeschrieben Regeln des Essens.

Bettina Widmer Bettina Widmer
Redaktorin
Aktualisiert
1. Cornflakes schmecken bei Nacht einfach besser.

Lazy days mean cereal #emo#8J+YtA==##

A post shared by T&M Cook (@tandm_eats) on

 

2. Mini M&Ms sind besser als die grossen.

Don't mind if I do #miniMMs

A post shared by Samantha Ingersoll (@samantha_ingersoll) on

 

3. Das Gleiche gilt für Gummibärchen.

  play
Haribo

 

4. Das Wasser aus diesen Flaschen schmeckt anders.

  play
Vittel / Evian

 

5. Getränke schmecken besser aus der Alu-Dose.

  play

 

6. Aber am besten sind sie aus der Glasflasche.

 

7. Äpfel haben wir lieber, wenn sie in Schnitze geschnitten sind.

  play
Pixabay

 

8. Das ist der schlimmste Teil des Brots.

  play
Pixabay

 

9. Avocados bleiben etwa eine Minute lang frisch. (Nachdem sie 3 Wochen gebraucht haben, bis sie endlich reif geworden sind.)

  play
Pinterest

 

10. Und am besten schmeckt das Essen, wenn es nicht dein eigenes ist.

 
giphy

 

11. Das gilt besonders im Restaurant, wo man sich zum Schluss meistens wünscht, man hätte das gleiche wie der andere bestellt.

 
giphy

 

12. Und zum Schluss: die Wörter «gratis Essen» machen einfach jede Veranstaltung besser.

  play
Funny Captions
