Du brauchst noch etwas Liebe am Valentinstag? Dieser Hund will dich unbedingt umarmen

#tbt Last November when I was photographed by @ronichas during a random hug with dad in the city Repost @ronichas Louboutina, hugging Dog #huggingDog #louboutinanyc #NYC #lovedogs#sweetpup #sweetdog #lovestohug

A post shared by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:08pm PST