Du brauchst noch etwas Liebe am Valentinstag? Dieser Hund will dich unbedingt umarmen

Louboutina ist unsere Heldin des Tages!

In New York ist dieser Golden Retriever namens Louboutina mittlerweile stadtbekannt.

Hugs in

A post shared by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

 

Der Hund verbreitet nämlich ganz viel Liebe!

Repost from @katieewhite_ #emo#44O7###emo#44O7###emo#44O7## So happy I got to meet this sweet love @louboutinanyc!!!

A post shared by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

 

Sein liebstes Hobby? Leute umarmen!

Hugs and Smiles for all my friends

A post shared by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

 

Besitzer Fernandez-Chavez ist stolz auf die Hündin. Er geht jeden Tag mindestens 2 Stunden mit ihr laufen, damit sie ihrer Liebe freien Lauf lassen und ganze viele Menschen umarmen kann.

Louboutina zauberte schon so vielen New Yorkern ein Lächeln aufs Gesicht, dass Fernandez-Chavez eines Tages beschloss, diese Momente auf Instagram zu teilen.

Sending a hug to all my Nasty Women #emo#8J+PvA==## You marched today all over the world for

A post shared by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

 

Auf der Instagram-Seite Louboutinanyc kommen die rund 82,000 (!!!) Follower nun regelmässig in den Genuss von Louboutina-Fotos - und den Fremden, die sie umarmt.

Repost @kobe_rg Got a hug from @louboutinanyc today.... so basically this was the best. day. ever. #dogsmakeeverythingbetter

A post shared by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

 

Falls du jemals nach New York reisen solltest und eine grosse Umarmung von Louboutina brauchst: Fernandez-Chavez bietet sogar die Möglichkeit an, mit ihm und Louboutina abzumachen.

 

Aber wir sind schon ganz glücklich damit, dass wir Louboutinas Gratis-Umarmungen auf Instagram mitverfolgen können.

Repost from @hanyabrener

A post shared by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

 

Was die Welt braucht, ist ja schlussendlich mehr Liebe - und das nicht nur am Valentinstag.

 

High Five, Louboutina!

Apropos Liebe: Du denkst, Hunde und Katzen können sich nicht ausstehen? Hier sind 17 Beweise!

  play
Imgur
 

