Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Suche starten
Du hast den Gegenstand gefunden! Klicke auf Mitmachen und nehme am Gewinnspiel teil.
Mitmachen
Super_Badge.png

«Gähn»: 19 Situationen, die jeder kennt, der im Büro arbeitet

Kopf hoch! Es ist schon Mittwoch!

Bettina Widmer Bettina Widmer
Redaktorin
, Aktualisiert 81 Reax , 7'054 Views
teilen
teilen
30 shares
Feedback
geben

1. Du hast schon mal darüber nachgedacht, einfach zu kündigen.

 
giphy

2. Aber dich dann daran erinnert, dass du ja Rechnungen und Miete bezahlen musst.

  play
Pinterest

 

3. Also setzt du dich wieder an den Computer und tust so, als würdest du arbeiten.

 
giphy

 

4. Du, wenn du schon zum fünften Mal in die Pause gehen wolltest, aber dein Chef gerade im Gang steht.

 
giphy

 

5. In jedem Büro gibt es diese eine Person, von der niemand genau weiss, was sie eigentlich den ganzen Tag macht.

  play
20th Century Fox Television

6. Du wirst rasend, wenn schon wieder jemand dein Büromaterial vom Tisch klaut.

 
giphy

7. Bedienst dich selbst aber regelmässig am Büromaterial-Schrank.

  play
Pixabay

8. Weil es wichtig ist, dass du zu Hause 750 Stifte und 300 Post-It-Blöcke hast.

 
giphy

9. Die besten Tage sind die, wenn jemand Geburtstag hat. Weil GRATIS Kuchen! Oder Gipfeli.

 
giphy

 

10. In der Küche begegnen einem immer wieder passiv aggressive Schilder, über die du gerne mal den Kopf schüttelst.

  play
The Chive

 

11. Aber wehe, jemand klaut dein Joghurt aus dem Kühlschrank!

 
giphy

 

12. An manchen Tagen ist es einfach nicht möglich, die Augen offen zu halten.

 
giphy

 

13. Hin und wieder fragst du jemanden, wie sein Wochenende war und bereust die Frage gleich wieder.

 
giphy

 

14. Mit dem Kopierer hattest du schon so manchen Kampf.

 

15. Ab und zu versteckst du dich auf dem Klo, um mal für fünf Minuten dem Arbeitsalltag zu entfliehen.

  play
Instagram

 

16. Wenn du nicht gerade im Internet surfst.

 
giphy

 

17. Und alles Mögliche online shoppst und zu dir nach Hause bestellst.

 
giphy

 

18. Oder mit jemanden per E-Mail oder übers Chat-Programm lästerst, der im gleichen Büro sitzt wie du.

 
giphy

19. Manchmal weisst du nicht einmal mehr, was du dir im Internet anschauen sollst – weil du alles schon gesehen hast. (Keine Angst: Blickamabend.ch bietet immer Abhilfe ;-) )

  play
Quickmeme

Aber hey, du denkst dein Job sei scheisse? Dann schau dir diese 20 Arbeitsstellen an.

  play
Wie findest du den Artikel?
Super (24)
Jöö (6)
Funny (7)
Fail (12)
Krass (1)
Good News (1)

Unsere Leser empfehlen

Die kalten Tage sind vorbei: Am Donnerstag wirds 18 Grad!
VIDEO
 Die kalten Tage sind vorbei Am Donnerstag wirds 18 Grad!
Beweise es! Wie gut sprichst du Schweizerdeutsch? Beweise es! Wie gut sprichst du Schweizerdeutsch?

Mehr zum Thema

Meist gelesen

Die 10 schrägsten Hochzeitsnacht-Storys: «Meine Mutter trieb es mit dem Trauzeugen auf unserem Sofa» Die 10 schrägsten Hochzeitsnacht-Storys «Meine Mutter trieb es mit dem Trauzeugen auf unserem Sofa»
Das Internet brachte nicht nur Gutes: 16 Beweise, dass Online-Dating der Horror ist Das Internet brachte nicht nur Gutes 16 Beweise, dass Online-Dating der Horror ist

Newsletter

Erhalte die besten Geschichten täglich per E-Mail Newsletter Abonnieren