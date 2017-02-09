Im Kampf gegen die Magersucht: 8 Frauen, die sich über jedes Kilo freuen, das sie zunehmen

With this month marking the first year anniversary of the start of my worst relapse to date and my admission into hospital a short while later it makes me massively reflect as to how far both psychically and mentally I have come. An eating disorder or mental disorder DOES NOT HAVE A LOOK, I have an eating disorder in the photo on the left and I still have an eating disorder on the photo on the right. The difference being that I AM IN FAR MORE CONTROL AND I GET TO CHOOSE MY LIFE, not my ED. I choose to reflect on these pictures and see not just a psychical difference but a mental difference. I see a girl lost VS a self assured woman finding herself. I see a world of misery VS a life full of possibilities. I see a person just barely surviving VS a person planning on making the days worth living. I chose recovery because i won't let my illness define me or control this wonderful life I've been blessed with Post inspired by the beautiful @amalielee @nourishandeat @iamiskra @bodyposipanda #emo#77iP##

