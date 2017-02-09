Im Kampf gegen die Magersucht: 8 Frauen, die sich über jedes Kilo freuen, das sie zunehmen

Während viele eine Diät nach der anderen machen, wünschen sich diese Frauen nichts sehnlicher, als endlich etwas zuzunehmen.
With this month marking the first year anniversary of the start of my worst relapse to date and my admission into hospital a short while later it makes me massively reflect as to how far both psychically and mentally I have come. An eating disorder or mental disorder DOES NOT HAVE A LOOK, I have an eating disorder in the photo on the left and I still have an eating disorder on the photo on the right. The difference being that I AM IN FAR MORE CONTROL AND I GET TO CHOOSE MY LIFE, not my ED. I choose to reflect on these pictures and see not just a psychical difference but a mental difference. I see a girl lost VS a self assured woman finding herself. I see a world of misery VS a life full of possibilities. I see a person just barely surviving VS a person planning on making the days worth living. I chose recovery because i won't let my illness define me or control this wonderful life I've been blessed with Post inspired by the beautiful @amalielee @nourishandeat @iamiskra @bodyposipanda #emo#77iP##
Die 24-jährige Engländerin startete ihren Instagram-Account, nachdem sie wegen ihrer Magersucht ins Spital eingeliefert wurde. Zusammen mit ihren Followern versucht sie nun, ihre Essstörung in den Griff zu bekommen und gegen die öffentliche Idealisierung von dünnen Menschen anzukämpfen.
Transformation Wednesday? okay so shooting with Tommy just over a year and go and shooting with Him last week ... Both images show dedication but left is an unhealthy dedication, over obsessing over weight and food and on the right is healthy, enjoying exercises and a girl who also loves her grub and has a lot of it... You can achieve whatever goal you have , weight loss, weight gain, muscle gain, to enter a competition... Anything !!!!! If you want help achieving your fitness goal email me for prices on personal training and diet plans #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#77iP###emo#8J+PvQ==## @tommygggphotos and yes I have quite clearly had my boobs done before anyone@comments on my boy boobs
Früher arbeitete die Engländerin als Fitnessmodel und war davon überzeugt, dass ihre Muskeln nur dann zur Geltung kämen, wenn sie spindeldürr sei. Ab da nahm sie nur noch 800 Kalorien am Tag zu sich und hungerte sich so sehr ab, dass sie ins Krankenhaus eingeliefert werden musste. Nach einer Therapie ist sie heute eine erfolgreiche Fitnesstrainerin.
No tubes, no hospitals, no interventions or forced treatments, just a decision and a ton of hard work. Let today's #transformationtuesday stand as a reminder that recovery is possible for anyone and everyone, but it isn't something anyone else can do for you. When I was in the depth's of my illness I told myself there was no way I could recover unless I was forcibly admitted and had a tube shoved down my nose; anything less than that meant my illness was never valid in the first place. But that was just a lie the anorexia told me to keep me trapped. That was just a part of the sick, competitive 'game' that is so deeply intertwined with eating disorders. The truth was that I didn't need IV poles, NG tubes, or hospital walls to prove to the world, or myself, that I was sick. The truth was that I didn't need to 'prove' my sickness at all. I just needed to recover, and I needed to do it for ME. I knew misery of the illness and that had to become justification enough to fight like hell for my freedom, whether others could appreciate it or not. Convincing the world around me that I'm "sick" or "special" was just a symptom of this terrible illness. I would much rather be seen as happy, functional, 'grown up', responsible, intelligent, interesting...I strive to be so many more adjectives than anorexia ever gave me and, slowly but surely, I am getting there. #edfree #edfamily #edrecovery #edsurvivor #anorexia #anarecovery #anorexiarecovery #recover #realcovery #recoveryispossible #realrecovery #prorecovery #positiverecovery #edfighter #beatana #beatanorexia #recovery #eatingdisorder #foodisfuel #healthynotskinny #anorexianervosa #minniemaud #homeodynamictreatment
Lange Zeit dachte Kara, dass sie der Welt zuerst beweisen müsse, dass sie krank sei – bis sie realisierte, dass sie für ihre Heilung nicht mehr brauchte, als ihren eigenen Willen. Mit 15'000 Instagram-Followern an ihrer Seite kämpft die 25-Jährige nun dafür, endlich ein gesundes Körpergewicht zu erreichen.
2013 vs. 2017 I don't do these kind of transformation posts v often. But I have come a really long way, and only because of that am I here with you now. #emo#8J+PvA==##On the left, I don't look extremely underweight, but that doesn't mean there wasn't anything wrong -- this was anorexia for me. This is when my over-exercising started & I started spiraling downward. I hid it from EVERYONE. I was tired, sad & weak. I was angry that I wasn't ever good enough for myself & I took it out on everyone around me. Just look at my pose, I was SO body conscious--arms propped/legs crossed#emo#8J+Puw==## #emo#8J+PvA==##On the right, I am current. I am well. I am healthy. I am HAPPY. I have real relationships with my family & friends. I have real relationships with food (!!) I am SO confident in my body and myself as a woman in this world. #emo#44Cw###emo#44Cw###emo#44Cw## #emo#8J+Puw==##This is NOT a rant about eating disorders (& I'm sorry if it seems that way to you). I am not posting this to shock anyone. I am not seeking validation or praise. This is about awareness & advocacy for Eating Disorders & Body Dysmorphic Disorders. An eating disorder is not a fad. It's not a diet. It's not a choice. It's not a joke. It is real, and people living with an ED are humans above everything else. They deserve respect & a chance to live a life they love. #emo#8J+PvA==##At least 30 million people in the US of all ages & all genders suffer from an eating disorder. #emo#8J+PvA==##Every 62 minutes at least one person dies as a direct result from an eating disorder. We have got to change this. If you or someone you know is living with an eating disorder, please visit: www.nationaleatingdisorders.org for resources. #emo#44Cw###emo#44Cw###emo#44Cw## #emo#8J+Xow==##Life is way more than trying to be a size 2 if you're naturally a size 10. (Or any size!!!!!!) #emo#44Cw###emo#44Cw###emo#44Cw## #emo#8J+PvA==##I feel like I have shared a lot today and sometimes I feel like it might be annoying. I'm just being real with you guys about the feelings that come up from being so open & vulnerable here, so I might go hide now #emo#44Cw###emo#44Cw###emo#44Cw## LOVE, SUPPORT & POSITIVITY xo #thereisnowrongwaytobeawoman #womenempowerment #eatingdisorderrecovery #neda
Zwischen diesen zwei Bildern liegen vier Jahre. Halle trainierte früher täglich und achtete penibel auf ihre Ernährung. Sie versteckte ihre Krankheit vor allen. «Ich war damals wütend darüber, dass ich niemals genug gut für mich selbst sein würde», schreibt sie unter das Transformations-Bild. Heute fühle sie sich selbstsicher in ihrem Körper und als Frau und könne ihr Leben endlich richtig geniessen. Sie setzt sich stark dafür ein, dass sich das verzerrte Frauenbild in unserer Gesellschaft ändert.
Nachdem sie bei Castings oft abgelehnt wurde, ging Margherita davon aus, dass sie nicht genügend dünn für die Tanz-Jobs sei. Also hörte sie auf zu essen und hungerte sich wahnsinnig dünn. Seit sie ihre Krankheit überwunden hat, mag sie ihren Körper so sehr wie noch nie zuvor.
Do you wanna know the truth about gaining weight? Because I've done a whole lot of it. I used to believe that my life would end over a couple of extra pounds on the scale. I used to believe that losing weight was the most important thing in the world. I used to believe that there was no such thing as going too far, getting too thin, losing too much. Then I nearly lost my life. There were only two options left: gain weight, or die. So I gained weight. More and more. Anorexia morphed into binge eating disorder and within a year I'd gone from 65lbs lying on my death bed to 180lbs, right back to self loathing and wanting to lose weight more than anything in the world. I lost and gained hundreds of pounds over the years. I'd clawed my way back from the edge and still I believed that happiness could be found in the dropping numbers on a bathroom scale. Until I realised that no weight loss had ever made me happy. No amount of disappeared pounds had made me stop hating my body. And chasing thinness had made me lose much more than weight - I'd lost myself. Now I know that no matter how much extra jiggle might come along, nothing important about me will have changed. I'll still have the same heart, the same mind, the same passion, the same love. The scale will never be able to tell me anything about myself that truly matters. It doesn't have the power to define me - only I do. And I refuse to keep chasing that empty promise of happiness granted through restriction and self hatred. I'll take my happiness right now. We are all so worthy of it, exactly as we are. Don't be afraid of gaining weight, my love. There's a whole life for you to gain when you stop letting those numbers dictate your worth.
In ihren Teenager-Jahren kämpfte Megan lange mit Essstörungen. Egal wie viel sie wog, sie war nie zufrieden mit ihrem Gewicht. Sie hungerte sich so sehr ab, dass ihr Leben ernsthaft in Gefahr war. Heute weiss sie, dass ihr Gewicht nichts mit ihrem Glücklichsein zu tun hat. «Egal, wie viel ich zunehme, nichts Wichtiges an mir wird sich dadurch ändern. Ich werde in mir immer noch das gleiche Herz, den gleichen Verstand, die gleiche Leidenschaft und die gleiche Liebe tragen», schreibt sie. Megan unterstützt mit ihrem Instagram-Account alle, die sich ihr Leben nicht länger von den Zahlen auf der Waage diktieren lassen wollen.
A lot of people have asking me how I did it. How I recovered so fast... the truth is, I didn't. An eating disorder is deceptive and horrible. It lures you in and makes you believe that you'd be nothing without it, you wouldn't survive without it. I used to believe my ed was my best friend but all it ever wanted to do was kill me. In the picture on the left I was 13 and had already been struggling for a long time. There are 8 years between these photos and in that time I have weight restored and relapsed countless times. I have tormented myself mentally and physically. I told myself I was horrible and unworthy of happiness. I have hated my body. I have starved it, I have hurt it, I have left unmeasurable damage. THIS IS NOT MY LIFE ANYMORE!! After 10 years I finally decided I loved my family and friends more than my illness. I decided that I wasn't to blame for everything that had happened. I decided that I deserved to be happy!!! So I finally let go... If your still struggling I am with you every step of the way. If you've been going through this for lifetimes and feel useless when you see others getting better, I completely understand. If you feel like your Ed is still taking care of you, I understand but I promise there are better things out there!!! If your not taken seriously because you don't fit into the typical anorexia box, your struggles are worthy and you deserve to be helped!!! If your turned away because of you weight, skin colour or gender, FIGHT LIKE HELL!! You deserve to be heard!!! I'm not telling you this for sympathy or to diminish anyone's struggles!! Everyone's struggles are valid!! But I want you to know that it is possible!! Yes I still have bad days. I still struggle but I'm stronger now and know that I deserve to be happy! Keep going, it's going to be the hardest thing you ever do but it's so worth it! Fight like hell and I'll be fighting with you!! #positivebeatsperfect
Seit sie ein Teenager ist, leidet Connie an einer Essstörung. Mit der Hilfe ihrer 44'000 Instagram-Fans versucht sie sich zu motivieren, täglich normal zu essen und an Gewicht zuzulegen.
My transformation Tuesday is in honour of the National Eating Disorders Awareness Week (NEDA). Eating Disorders affect more people than we know. But recovery IS possible . Seek help, seek support and seek life. You deserve recovery, grasp it. The biggest change is not just in my strength or in my size. The biggest change is the now ever more present smile on my face because I battled anorexia and I won. #emo#8J+Puw==## #NEDA #Neda2016 #NEDAwarenessweek #smallbutstrong #strongnotskinny #strength #recovery #anorexiarecovery #beatit #transformation #transformationtuesday #girlgains #musclegain #girlswholift #girlswhosquat #girlswithmuscle #youtube #youtuber #fitspo #motivation #bodybuilder #bikiniathlete #bikinicompetitor #strengthinnumbers
Nach der Uni entschied sich Aroosha, eine Diät zu machen. Daraus wurde bald ein kontrolliertes Hungern und die heute beliebte Fitnessbloggerin magerte völlig ab. Heute schreibt sie über die Zeit: «Mein lieber Körper, vergib mir, dass ich dich so schlecht behandelt habe.»