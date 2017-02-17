Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Suche starten
Du hast den Gegenstand gefunden! Klicke auf Mitmachen und nehme am Gewinnspiel teil.
Mitmachen

Lust auf 5 Minuten Ferien? Lass dir von Gandalf Neuseeland zeigen

Der Hobby-Fotograf Akhil Suhas entführt dich mit seinen Gandalf-Fotografien direkt nach Mittelerde!

Robin Bretscher Robin Bretscher
Redaktorin
11 Reax , 150 Views
teilen
teilen
1 shares
Feedback
geben

Akhil Suhas liebt das Reisen und «Herr der Ringe». Auf seinem Instagram-Account verbindet er mit atemberaubenden Fotografien beide Welten!

not really sure if #GandalfTheGuide ever gets a tan when he's at the beach! #WHPfreetime @purenewzealand @ilovenelsontasman

A post shared by photographer new zealand (@akhilsuhas) on

 

Er reist nämlich sechs Monate lang durch Neuseeland, dem Land, in dem die «Herr der Ringe» - Filme grösstenteils gedreht wurden.

 

Suhas beschloss, seinen Fotografien einen speziellen Twist zu geben, und inszeniert vor der wunderschönen Kulisse Neuseeland oftmals einen einsamen Wanderer - Gandalf, der Graue!

 

«Erst versuchte ich, selber im Kostüm zu posieren. Doch das war ziemlich schwierig, also begann ich, Fremde zu fragen, ob sie das Kostüm für mich anziehen würden» erklärte Suhas dem Online-Portal «Mashable».

 

Seither stehen Leute, die Suhas auf seiner Reise kennenlernt, als Gandalf Modell - und das meistens mit grosser Freude, wie er sagt!

 

Dabei entstehen beeindruckende Bilder, die direkt aus Mittelerde zu kommen scheinen.

 

 

Suhas will mit seinem Account seine Follower dazu inspirieren, mehr zu reisen.

Aber wenn sie das nicht können, sind seine Bilder schöne Mini-Ferien und regen zum Träumen an.

soaking up that view #GandalfTheGuide

A post shared by photographer new zealand (@akhilsuhas) on

 

Und Gandalf zeigt dir schon mal die schönsten Orte in Neuseeland!

hold on to your wizard hat cos it's a tad windy at cathedral cove #GandalfTheGuide

A post shared by photographer new zealand (@akhilsuhas) on

 

Höchste Zeit, dein eigenes nächstes Abenteuer zu planen, nicht?

we all know what happened the last time gandalf stood so close to the edge of a rock #GandalfTheGuide

A post shared by photographer new zealand (@akhilsuhas) on

Oder machs gleich wie diese zwei und verdiene dir dein Leben mit Reisen!

 

Wie findest du den Artikel?
Super (7)
Jöö (0)
Funny (0)
Fail (1)
Krass (1)
Good News (1)

Unsere Leser empfehlen

Manfred Kick opferte sein Auto und rettete ein Leben: Elon Musk spendiert dem Tesla-Helden die Reparatur Manfred Kick opferte sein Auto und rettete ein Leben Elon Musk spendiert dem Tesla-Helden die Reparatur
Waghalsiges Manöver für Passat-Fahrer: Tesla-Lenker rettet mit Auffahrunfall Leben Waghalsiges Manöver für Passat-Fahrer Tesla-Lenker rettet mit Auffahrunfall Leben

Mehr zum Thema

Meist gelesen

Heute gehe ich als... 28 Mal perfekt getarnt Heute gehe ich als... 28 Mal perfekt getarnt
«Ich habe einen grosszügigen Papa»: Das sind die «Rich Kids of Instagram» «Ich habe einen grosszügigen Papa» Das sind die «Rich Kids of Instagram»

Newsletter

Erhalte die besten Geschichten täglich per E-Mail Newsletter Abonnieren