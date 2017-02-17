Lust auf 5 Minuten Ferien? Lass dir von Gandalf Neuseeland zeigen

Der Hobby-Fotograf Akhil Suhas entführt dich mit seinen Gandalf-Fotografien direkt nach Mittelerde!
I don't think I'll ever be able to forget this moment As I was making my way up Mount Stokes, a person coming down asked why I was hiking up so late, and I told her that I'm heading up to shoot the sunset. Some might think it's not worth the effort of hiking down in the dark after a sunset or waking up at 3am to start a hike to see a sunrise, but if you're up in such locations for the golden hours, you get to witness views seldom seen by the rest and one that you're never likely to forget cos they are so unique. You don't need a photographer to show you the best of Mother Nature, you can go and witness them firsthand, provided you have the will to do it! #emo#8J+Zgg==## @purenewzealand @marlborough.nz
started the hike to Isthmus Peak at 4:30pm, soon got a stomach cramp and really wanted to turn back but powered through the pain, next was the relentless uphill for 2.5 hours, reached the peak where we got panoramic views of lake wanaka, lake hawea and the southern alps, stayed for and shot some after, started our decent at 10:40pm, face planted while trying to downhill and finally finished at 12:40am. just another adventure with #GandalfTheGuide @lakewanakanz @purenewzealand