Rekordverdächtig: Diese Amerikanerin will als erste Frau alle Länder der Welt bereisen

Guess what I found today... A CANDY CANE CHURCH . Couldn't have asked for a better winter wonderland kind of day... Candy cane churches and the first #SNOW! In #StPetersburg #Russia #emo#8J+MqA==###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## "I cannot forecast to you the action of #Russia. It is s riddle wrapped in mystery inside an enigma; but perhaps there is a key." - Winston Churchill #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on Nov 22, 2015 at 6:29am PST