Rekordverdächtig: Diese Amerikanerin will als erste Frau alle Länder der Welt bereisen

Können wir bitte Leben tauschen?

Robin Bretscher Robin Bretscher
Redaktorin
Die gebürtige Amerikanerin Cassie DePecol (27) hat sich ein ehrgeiziges Ziel gesetzt - sie will als erste Frau alle 196 Länder der Welt bereisen und damit einen Guinness-Weltrekord erreichen.

Guess what I found today... A CANDY CANE CHURCH . Couldn't have asked for a better winter wonderland kind of day... Candy cane churches and the first #SNOW! In #StPetersburg #Russia #emo#8J+MqA==###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## "I cannot forecast to you the action of #Russia. It is s riddle wrapped in mystery inside an enigma; but perhaps there is a key." - Winston Churchill #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on

 

Die Idee dazu kam ihr, als sie mit ihrem Bruder 2009 auf einer Europa-Reise war. Sie war nicht glücklich mit ihrem Studentenleben zu Hause und wollte etwas verändern.

#TransformationTuesday from country number 10 one month ago in #Tonga to now country number 22... Any guesses where? #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #Dogeared

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on

 

2015 war es dann endlich so weit - sie startete die Reise ihres Lebens in Palau!

Country #1 of #196: #Palau #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #JellyfishLake #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on

 

Seither reiste sie unermüdlich durch Dutzende Länder und teilt ihre Abenteuer mit ihren 286,000 Followern auf Instagram.

#throwback. To this day, this is still one of my favorite moments I've experienced in life, to have the privilege cradle one of the most beautiful creatures in the animal kingdom. #catladyforlife The official public launch of #Expedition196 was here in #Johannesburg at the #IIPT World Symposium.

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on

 

Und jetzt bleiben ihr nur noch wenige Länder, bis sie ihr Ziel erreicht hat.

Desert vibes #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld #Dubai

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on

 

Sie hat dann nicht nur als erste Frau alle Länder der Welt bereist, sondern war dabei auch noch am schnellsten.

I know where I'm going and I know the truth, and I don't have to be what you want me to be. I'm free to be what I want. - #MuhammadAli #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## New vlog is up about what @cntraveler rated "The Most Beautiful Island in The World". Check out my vlog to see! Link in bio #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #Expedition196 #EveryCountryinTheWorld

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on

 

196 Länder in eineinhalb Jahren? Nicht schlecht!

"Hold up a mirror and ask yourself what you are capable of doing, and what you really care about. Then take the initiative - don't wait for someone else to ask you to act." - Sylvia Earle #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #HappyEarthDay #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld #FbF

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on

 

Finanziert wird ihr Trip durch Sponsoren.

#fbf to Angkor Wat

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on

 

DePecols grösster Unterstützer ist das International Institute for Peace Through Tourism.

After a 1 hour and 15 minute fast paced uphill trek, I arrived at Paro Taktsang. The pilgrimage was like something out of Avatar, a dream to trek, through low hanging clouds with a harrowing drop at any given moment on either side. Prayer flags swayed through the pines, prayer wheels spinning in the breeze, and tsa-tsas (ashes of the dead) wedged between crevices of stone. Passing over a bridge and waterfall and up the last flight of stairs, I entered one of the chambers where I was completely alone. Tip-toeing past the glowing butter candles and sacred relics, I kneeled on a rug, cracked open an aged window and rested my head on the windowsill to reflect and admire the massive 2,000ft plunge into the vast Himalayan valley below, as clouds swiftly passed. Without my phone or camera equipment, I was able to consciously enjoy this moment in peace. #emo#8J+PlA==## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #expedition196 #everycountryintheworld

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on

 

Für diese Organisation ist sie als Friedensbotschafterin unterwegs.

A question that sometimes drives me hazy: am I or are the others crazy? - Albert Einstein #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld #UnitedArabEmirates #Desert

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on

 

Ausserdem bekommt sie oft gratis Übernachtungen und Mahlzeiten als Gegenleistung für Werbung, die sie auf Instagram für diverse Produkte und Dienstleistungen macht.

#regram from @supermattwilliams last night at the best tapas place we've ever been to in the city. What a treat!#emo#8J+ngA==##

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on

 

Dieser Anblick bringt uns doch glatt in Reisestimmung! Wann können wir los?

Exulansis. #emo#8J+Vtw==## The tendency to give up trying to talk about an experience because people are unable to relate to it - whether through envy or pity or simple forgiveness - which allows it to drift away from the rest of your life story, until the memory itself feels out of place, almost mythical, wandering restlessly in the fog, no longer even looking for a place to land. @thedictionaryofobscuresorrows #expedition196 My travel partner (A.K.A. Backpack): @sovrnrepublic

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on

 

Wir sind sowas von bereit.

Let us open our arms to criticism and fear, and turn it into manifestation of our dreams. #emo#77iP## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountaintop of our desires. - #NelsonMandela #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #PeaceThroughTourism #Expedition196

A photo posted by #emo#4bac###emo#4bSs###emo#y6I=###emo#y6I=###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bSw###emo#4bSx## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSx###emo#4bac###emo#4bS8###emo#4bS4##| #emo#4bS8###emo#4bag###emo#4bag###emo#4bS1###emo#4bac###emo#4bS1###emo#4bSs###emo#4bS4## #emo#4bS+###emo#4bSs###emo#4bSz###emo#4bSx## (@expedition_196) on

Du gehst tatsächlich bald auf Reisen? Hier gibts 7 nützliche Tipps!

