Können wir bitte Leben tauschen?
Guess what I found today... A CANDY CANE CHURCH . Couldn't have asked for a better winter wonderland kind of day... Candy cane churches and the first #SNOW! In #StPetersburg #Russia #emo#8J+MqA==###emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## "I cannot forecast to you the action of #Russia. It is s riddle wrapped in mystery inside an enigma; but perhaps there is a key." - Winston Churchill #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld
I know where I'm going and I know the truth, and I don't have to be what you want me to be. I'm free to be what I want. - #MuhammadAli #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## New vlog is up about what @cntraveler rated "The Most Beautiful Island in The World". Check out my vlog to see! Link in bio #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #Expedition196 #EveryCountryinTheWorld
"Hold up a mirror and ask yourself what you are capable of doing, and what you really care about. Then take the initiative - don't wait for someone else to ask you to act." - Sylvia Earle #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #HappyEarthDay #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld #FbF
After a 1 hour and 15 minute fast paced uphill trek, I arrived at Paro Taktsang. The pilgrimage was like something out of Avatar, a dream to trek, through low hanging clouds with a harrowing drop at any given moment on either side. Prayer flags swayed through the pines, prayer wheels spinning in the breeze, and tsa-tsas (ashes of the dead) wedged between crevices of stone. Passing over a bridge and waterfall and up the last flight of stairs, I entered one of the chambers where I was completely alone. Tip-toeing past the glowing butter candles and sacred relics, I kneeled on a rug, cracked open an aged window and rested my head on the windowsill to reflect and admire the massive 2,000ft plunge into the vast Himalayan valley below, as clouds swiftly passed. Without my phone or camera equipment, I was able to consciously enjoy this moment in peace. #emo#8J+PlA==## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #expedition196 #everycountryintheworld
Exulansis. #emo#8J+Vtw==## The tendency to give up trying to talk about an experience because people are unable to relate to it - whether through envy or pity or simple forgiveness - which allows it to drift away from the rest of your life story, until the memory itself feels out of place, almost mythical, wandering restlessly in the fog, no longer even looking for a place to land. @thedictionaryofobscuresorrows #expedition196 My travel partner (A.K.A. Backpack): @sovrnrepublic
Let us open our arms to criticism and fear, and turn it into manifestation of our dreams. #emo#77iP## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountaintop of our desires. - #NelsonMandela #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #PeaceThroughTourism #Expedition196