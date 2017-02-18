Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Zum Träumen: 17 wunderschöne Strände, um dem kalten Winter zu entfliehen

Du hast genug von der Kälte? Wir zeigen dir, wohin du fliehen kannst – Auch wenns nur in deinen Träumen ist.

Bettina Widmer Bettina Widmer
Redaktorin
1. Ab auf die Malediven!

I need Vitamine Sea! #emo#8J+PnQ==## @atmoskani #maldives #atmospherekanifushi #latergram

A post shared by Janina Ballali (@ferntastisch) on

 

2. Oder nach Punta Cana in die Dominikanische Republik.

##emo#0LQ=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0LA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=####emo#0LI=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=###11#emo#0LA=###emo#0L8=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Y8=###10#emo#0LQ=###emo#0L0=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lk=###55000##emo#0YI=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Y8=###emo#0Yc=####emo#0YE=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0J4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Yw=## BelleVue Punta Cana 3* #emo#0LI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Y4=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=## #bellevue#puntacana#3*#allinclusive #bocachica#travel#advanture#sunmar#yaroslavl

A post shared by #emo#0J8=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=##Sunmar (@sunmar_yaroslavl) on

 

3. Oder wie wärs mit «Broken Head», ein Naturreservat im Osten Australiens?

4. Auch Neuseeland hat atemberaubende Küsten zu bieten.

 

5. Karibik-Feeling auf Cayo Jutias in Kuba.

 

6. Unter Palmen chillen auf Reunion, mitten im Indischen Ozean.

7. Oder in Rio de Janeiro an der Copacabana.

8. Auch Bali kann einem den Atem rauben.

9. Genau wie Koh Chang in Thailand.

jusqu'#emo#w6A=## la plage de Klong Prao... #thailand #kayaking #kohchang

A post shared by Laure (@laure_lag) on

10. Wie wärs mit Schaukeln in Kambodscha?

 

11. Oder in Nicaragua?

 

12. Lust auf einen Sprung ins klare Wasser dieser wunderschönen Lagune auf den Philippinen?

Tag who you'd swim here with at Big Lagoon #philippines @ninjarod

A post shared by #Travel #Luxury #Vacation (@luxevacation) on

13. Die Insel im Pazifischen Ozean hat wirklich einiges zu bieten.

Good morning from the Philippines

A post shared by JACK MORRIS (@doyoutravel) on

 

14. Auch dieser Strand in Sri Lanka lädt zum Verweilen ein.

#hikaduwa #sunset #srilanka #travels

A post shared by Joseph Lawson (@joelawson81) on

15. Da möchte man gleich einen Flug buchen.

Srilanka#potato#beach#kids#holiday#mylife#

A post shared by Tanja Groenhoej Christiansen (@t_groenhoej) on

16. Oder sollen wir doch lieber auf die Seychellen?

17. Hauptsache, raus aus der Kälte!

Aber aufgepasst: Diese 5 idyllischen Orte könnten bald verschwinden.

