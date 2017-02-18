Zum Träumen: 17 wunderschöne Strände, um dem kalten Winter zu entfliehen

Dreaming of pastel sunsets like this one at #BrokenHead This sensational spot is just a short drive south of the famous #ByronBay in @visitnsw, and is generally less busy than Byron's more well-known beaches. There's a lovely walk here called the Three Sisters Walk Track, which starts at the southern end of the picnic area and takes you to a spectacular lookout. The good news is that it only takes 45 minutes return, so you don't even need to be super fit. Photo: @koenhameetegram #newsouthwales #byron #beach #sunset #ocean

