Die besten #TBTs der Stars: So sahen diese 10 Promis als Kinder aus

Jeden Donnerstag zeigen uns die Stars auf Instagram Fotos von früher. Im Folgenden zeigen wir euch die besten #ThrowbackThursday-Bilder.
Die kleine Beyoncé hatte den ersten Platz bei ihrem Auftritt gewonnen und posierte stolz mit ihrem Preis vor der Kamera.
Wir wussten gar nicht, dass Baseball auch zu Justins vielen Talenten zählt.
Kim wusste schon damals, dass extravagante Ärmel wieder voll im Trend sein werden.
Man erkennt sie sofort wieder: Riri beim Klettern mit ihrem besten Freund.
Happy Birthday @gallest !!!! You've been inspiring the nigga that I am ever since we been climbing trees barefoot! Always wanted to be your brother, lol! Always doing the same phuck shit you would do! We played like brothers and fought like brothers!!! I couldn't have imagined that I could love you as much as I do!!! You're so important to me! I want you to always remember that! Happy Birthday to my first hitta, ever and forever!!! #MyBrother
Das Supermodel war nicht umsonst schon als Baby Model für Ralph Lauren.
Da war der Bieber noch klein und unschuldig.
Ein wenig skeptisch: Karl Lagerfelds Muse Cara Delevigne als Baby.
Noch heute trägt sie die gleiche Frisur - und strahlt pure Freude aus.
Schon früh übt sich wer einmal bei der Baywatch-Verfilmung die Hauptrolle einnehmen möchte.
Happy birthday to my cousin and best friend, Emily, who passed away from cancer 2 years ago - she was 28 like me. We share the same birthday and this day is forever ours. My birthday wish is for you to donate anything you can to @su2c. The link is in my bio. Thank you everyone for all the birthday wishes. Love you.
Andere Frisur, gleiches Lächeln: Miley erkennen wir auch zu Kindergartenzeiten wieder.
Hollywood-Star Hugh Jackman postete dieses Bild zu seinen Leichtathletik-Zeiten:
«Typisch, dass ich das Trickot ausgerechnet am Fototermin nicht dabei hatte.»
«Seht ihr, ich habe Japan schon immer geliebt»
«Guardians of the Galaxy»-Star Chris Pratt als kleiner Junge im Hasenkostüm.