Die besten #TBTs der Stars: So sahen diese 10 Promis als Kinder aus

Jeden Donnerstag zeigen uns die Stars auf Instagram Fotos von früher. Im Folgenden zeigen wir euch die besten #ThrowbackThursday-Bilder.

1. Beyoncé

Die kleine Beyoncé hatte den ersten Platz bei ihrem Auftritt gewonnen und posierte stolz mit ihrem Preis vor der Kamera.

Young B

A post shared by Beyonc#emo#w6k=## (@beyonce) on

 

2. Justin Timberlake

Wir wussten gar nicht, dass Baseball auch zu Justins vielen Talenten zählt.

#TBT "Flexin'... I'm just flexin'.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

3. Kim Kardashian West

Kim wusste schon damals, dass extravagante Ärmel wieder voll im Trend sein werden.

Kimoji Daddy Drop today at noon! KIMOJI.COM #FathersDay @kimoji

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

4. Rihanna

Man erkennt sie sofort wieder: Riri beim Klettern mit ihrem besten Freund.

 

5. Gigi Hadid

Das Supermodel war nicht umsonst schon als Baby Model für Ralph Lauren.

throwback to when my mamma was the only stylist and photographer in my life @yolandahfoster

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 

6. Justin Bieber

Da war der Bieber noch klein und unschuldig.

It's my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and and better man

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

6. Cara Delevigne

Ein wenig skeptisch: Karl Lagerfelds Muse Cara Delevigne als Baby.

#currentmood #tbt

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

7. Adele

Noch heute trägt sie die gleiche Frisur - und strahlt pure Freude aus.

Throwing it way back with this! Thank you for all the love, I am so blown away. X #TBT

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

8. Zach Efron

Schon früh übt sich wer einmal bei der Baywatch-Verfilmung die Hauptrolle einnehmen möchte.

8. Miley Cyrus

Andere Frisur, gleiches Lächeln: Miley erkennen wir auch zu Kindergartenzeiten wieder.

9. Hugh Jackman

Hollywood-Star Hugh Jackman postete dieses Bild zu seinen Leichtathletik-Zeiten:

«Typisch, dass ich das Trickot ausgerechnet am Fototermin nicht dabei hatte.»

Typical of me to forget to wear the track team shirt on photo day. #throwbackthursday @knoxgrammar

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

 

9. Gwen Stefani

«Seht ihr, ich habe Japan schon immer geliebt»

See =I've always loved Japan #emo#77iP## #fan @harajukuworld #emo#77iP## #harajukugirl #backintheday gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

10. Chris Pratt

«Guardians of the Galaxy»-Star Chris Pratt als kleiner Junge im Hasenkostüm.

Here a young Chris Pratt poses on the red carpet wearing designer bunny ears and blue vest by Goodwill of America.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

