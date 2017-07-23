Céline Dion frisch verliebt: Ihr Neuer ist 17 Jahre jünger

Nach dem Tod ihres Mannes war Céline Dion am Boden zerstört. Nun soll sie aber ihr Herz an einen Tänzer verloren haben und schwelgt mit ihm im Liebesglück.
Anderthalb Jahre ist es her, seit Céline Dion (49) zur Witwe wurde. In den vergangenen Wochen blühte die Sängerin aber auf, zeigte sich strahlend in – teilweise kuriosen – Outfits (BLICK berichtete) und wirkte wieder glücklich. Liegt es daran, dass sie frisch verliebt ist? Das behauptet das französische «Closer»-Magazin. Pepe Muñoz (32) soll der Mann sein, der ihr Herz gestohlen hat.
Der Spanier ist Tänzer, arbeitet auch als Mode-Illustrator und ist ganze 17 Jahre jünger als sie. Kein Problem für die Sängerin, grosse Altersunterschiede sind ihr nicht neu. Ihr verstorbener Ehemann René Angélil (†73), mit dem sie 1987 im Alter von 19 Jahren zusammen kam, war 26 Jahre älter als sie. 12 Jahre waren sie verheiratet.
Die Kanadierin begegnete Muñoz bei der Arbeit. Er habe vor einigen Wochen von ihrer Assistentin das Angebot bekommen, bei Dions Europa-Tournee mitzumachen, wie er «Vogue.com» erzählt: «Ich habe ihre Musik schon immer geliebt.» Nun hat sich offenbar mehr entwickelt. Seit Anfang des Monats tanzt er nicht nur mit ihr auf der Bühne, sondern begleitet Dion auch zu Events und wurde beobachtet, als er mit ihr durch Paris spazierte.
Thank you @celinedion and @voguemagazine Celine Dion doesn't try to hide her feelings. Her candor is one of her many charms, coupled with lovely manners and an emotional transparency that's unique in anyone (let alone a global popstar for over 30 years). Last year at the haute couture show for Giambattista Valli, she sang, clapped, oohed and cooed, before ultimately going backstage post-show to weep with Giamba and his mama. "No one else was applauding," she recalls slightly sheepishly as she waits to enter the Petit Palais for this summer's Valli catwalk. She is joined by a featured dancer in her European show by the name of Pepe Munoz. Pepe is a Spaniard, originally from Malaga; he is also a budding fashion illustrator (@pepemunozillustrations). Celine was introduced to Pepe by Las Vegas show folks she knows through her butler's wife, who is a dancer herself. ("All the people I meet," says Dion of her Vegas social life, "are acrobats, dancers, or divers. That's family.") Now the two are fast pals, inseparable onstage (her in a jeweled, super-heroic unitard, him in his basic helpless hotness) and off. And so when, this season, Celine decides to express her exuberant enthusiasm for Valli's work it is by making flamenco hand signals to Pepe, who is across the aisle, and his front row neighbors, actress Rossy de Palma and the esteemed Spanish choreographer Blanca Li. And there are far too many runway winners to count. A delicate tiny floral tee-shirt of fully embroidered tulle worn with a collar or harness of black pailettes. Ball dresses of chantilly lace, pleated tulle, or broderie anglais, cut high in the front, trained in the back. This is a full-on Celine show in every sense. Celine's hands are twirling; Pepe's hands are Voguing; Rossy is inexplicably doing scissor kicks.... The models (the lucky ones!) are gliding by in ballet shoes, but the dancing is all going down in the seats. When it ends, Pepe is in tears. Blanca is in heaven. And Celine is saying that next year, if she is on tour in Europe, she will ask to have the whole week of the shows off from performing. "But they won't let me," she laughs, "for fear I will spend too much
Ob es nur ein Flirt oder tatsächlich wahre Liebe ist, bleibt abzuwarten. Céline Dion wäre nicht die erste Sängerin, die sich mit einem Tänzer über Herzschmerz hinweg tröstet. Auch Mariah Carey (48), Madonna (58) und Jennifer Lopez (47) haben damit schon so ihre Erfahrungen gemacht. Gehalten hat keine der Beziehungen lange. Aber so oder so: Nachdem sie ihren an Krebs erkrankten Ehemann bis zu seinem Tod liebevoll pflegte und danach lange trauerte, hat die «My Heart Will Go On»-Sängerin etwas Glück verdient. (kyn)