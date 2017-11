Familie von Reeva Steenkamp tobt wegen TV-Drama vor Wut: Toni Garrn empört als Pistorius-Mordopfer die Angehörigen

This Saturday 11/11, 8p/7c on @lifetimetv see the movie I worked on this June in Atlanta with the nicest crew that turned into my film family very quickly. Most of all thanks to our Dad on set Norman #emo#77iP##I don#emo#4oCZ##t know what @anddamm and I would have done without you day and night! Thanks for being the sweetest director we could have hoped for, bringing this fictionalized tragic story to screen: Oscar Pistorius, Blade Runner Killer.

A post shared by TONI GARRN (@tonigarrn) on Nov 8, 2017 at 6:15am PST