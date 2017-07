Linkin-Park-Frontmann soll sich erhängt haben: So reagieren Promis auf Chester Benningtons (†41) Tod

Chester... You and the guys all influenced an entire generation. You went so hard and set so many kids free of their environments and situations. You let NERD open for you in Germany, we'll never forget that show; YOU CRUSHED IT. The last time I saw you, you gave us chills. Your essence is amongst the stars. Rest now, #emo#8J+Pvg==##

