Hingis über ihren Rücktritt: «Das ist kein Goodbye, das Beste wird noch kommen»

Hi Everyone! Now that the cat is out of the bag, here we are for the third, and final time. Looking back now, it's hard to believe that almost exactly 23 years ago I made my professional debut. The years that followed have been some of the most rewarding years of my life, both personally and professionally, but I believe the time has come for me to retire, which I will be doing after my last match here in Singapore. I feel very lucky to have been given the opportunity to play this wonderful sport for so many years. Tennis has always been my passion and I am extremely thankful for all the challenges, opportunities, partnerships and friendships it's given me. I am especially grateful for all the support from my mom who has taught me this beautiful game. Thanks to all the sponsors, partners, fellow players, and everyone else that helps make our hectic life on tour easier. Thank you to my team, friends and family for continuously motivating and inspiring me. And of course thank you to all my fans - you were there to support and lift me up in hard times and celebrated alongside me in days of triumph. You, and the love for the game, is what kept me coming back all those years! This isn't a goodbye. As history shows, I haven't been able to stay away from tennis for long in the past, and I am looking forward to seeing what new opportunities and challenges lie ahead of me. I believe the best is yet to come and will continue to share my experiences with you! With love and appreciation, your Martina

