funny-badge-groesser-hoeher.png

Advent, Advent, ein Bäumlein brennt: 16 besinnliche Weihnachts-Fails

Die schönsten Fails zur schönsten Jahreszeit.

Bettina Widmer Bettina Widmer
Blattmacherin online
Aktualisiert
1. Dieses Jahr darf der Kleine zum ersten Mal den Stern auf den Baum setzen.

 
giphy

2. Halleluja oder so...

Ugh #mandown #twostepsforwardonestepback #christmasfail #treeaccident #cleanupisle3

A post shared by Becky Ratchford (@beckyratch) on

3. Wie haben unsere Mütter immer gesagt? Im Wohnzimmer wird nicht herumgeturnt.

 
giphy

4. Ja, der ganze Rummel um Weihnachten kann einem manchmal ganz schön erschlagen.

 
giphy

5. Es geht aber auch grösser.

 
giphy

 

6. Ohje, das lief nicht wie erwartet.

  play
Twitter

7. Wenigstens einer der beiden freut sich

Well....Seeing the fat guy didnt go to well. #christmasfail #scarysanta

A post shared by #emo#8J+kmA==##Faith,Family,Fishing#emo#8J+kmA==## (@manbun_jesus) on

8. Was ist das nur mit Katzen und Weihnachtsbäumen?

 
giphy

9. Zwei Dinge, die sich scheinbar wirklich nicht vertragen.

 
giphy

10. So ein tolles Spielzeug! Ups…

 
giphy

11. Er hat wohl keine Lust aufs Christbaumschmücken.

 
giphy

12. «Alles was ich zu Weihnachten will, ist eine Scheidung!»

  play
Instagram

13. Neiiiiin, komm zurück!

 
giphy

14. Ob der Samichlaus am Nordpol WLAN hat?

  play
Zack Poitras

15. Eine Schneemann-Pizza, die auch gut als Geist durchgehen könnte.

  play
Pinterest

16. Und zum Schluss dieser Baum, der keiner ist.

  play
Re3ddit

Auch bei der Weihnachtsdekoration kann so einiges schief gehen. Hier findest du die 12 grössten geschmacklichen Fehltritte.

