Bedrohliche Riesen: Das sind die 10 gefährlichsten Berge der Welt

The real attraction and excitement of flying to Gilgit and Skardu from Islamabad is the view of this "naked" himalayan giant en-route. Nanga Parbat may be little less in height than Everest and K2, but is so huge in size that both of them can be fixed in it. #Nangaparbat #Himalaya #K2Pakistan

