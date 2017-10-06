Catcaller an den Pranger: Diese Frau schiesst für jede Anmache ein Selfie

Noa Jansma hat von Sexisten, die sie plump auf der Strasse anmachen, die Schnauze voll. Mit ihrem Instagram-Account will sie auf die Probleme vieler Frauen aufmerksam machen.
#dearcatcallers "Babyyyyyyyy! THANKYOU" *blowkiss* (slide #emo#77iP##) A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT
#dearcatcallers "Babyyyyyyyy! THANKYOU" *blowkiss* (slide #emo#77iP##)
A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT
slowly following me 2 streets shouting "sexy!" and "wanna come in my car?" #dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:37am PDT
slowly following me 2 streets shouting "sexy!" and "wanna come in my car?" #dearcatcallers
A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:37am PDT
#dearcatcallers "hmmmm you wanna kiss?" A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:32am PDT
#dearcatcallers "hmmmm you wanna kiss?"
A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:32am PDT
#dearcatcallers ... after following me for straight 10 minutes "sexy girl Where you goin'?? Can I come with you ?" ... A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:33am PDT
#dearcatcallers ... after following me for straight 10 minutes "sexy girl Where you goin'?? Can I come with you ?" ...
A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:33am PDT
Mmmmmm beautiful sweet girl #dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:04am PDT
Mmmmmm beautiful sweet girl #dearcatcallers
A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:04am PDT
#dearcatcallers "weheeee horny girl" A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT
#dearcatcallers "weheeee horny girl"
A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT
Nog een keer #dearcatcallers *psssssst, kissing sounds and whistling" A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:28am PDT
Nog een keer #dearcatcallers *psssssst, kissing sounds and whistling"
A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:28am PDT
"Ey sexy Chiquita! A donde vas sola?/Ey sexygirl, Where are you going alone?" #dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT
"Ey sexy Chiquita! A donde vas sola?/Ey sexygirl, Where are you going alone?" #dearcatcallers
A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT
Classic 2.0 "psssst, whoooooop, Can he have your number?" #dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:11am PDT
Classic 2.0 "psssst, whoooooop, Can he have your number?" #dearcatcallers
A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:11am PDT
*honks at me 3 times with his scooter, approaches from behind and cuts off my way* "God bless, When I see you, all I get is wild thoughts, wild, Wild Thoughts!! Darling" *honks again 3 times* #dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:30am PDT
*honks at me 3 times with his scooter, approaches from behind and cuts off my way* "God bless, When I see you, all I get is wild thoughts, wild, Wild Thoughts!! Darling" *honks again 3 times* #dearcatcallers
A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:30am PDT