Catcaller an den Pranger: Diese Frau schiesst für jede Anmache ein Selfie

Noa Jansma hat von Sexisten, die sie plump auf der Strasse anmachen, die Schnauze voll. Mit ihrem Instagram-Account will sie auf die Probleme vieler Frauen aufmerksam machen.

Anastasia Mamonova Anastasia Mamonova
Redaktorin
, Aktualisiert 153 Reax , 5'997 Views
Wer einer Frau auf der Strasse nachpfeift oder «Hey Sexy» ruft, macht ihr damit kein Kompliment. Das will Noa Jansma (20) aus Amsterdam ein für allemal klarstellen und macht Selfies mit den nervigen Kerlen.

#dearcatcallers "Babyyyyyyyy! THANKYOU" *blowkiss* (slide #emo#77iP##)

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on

Einen Monat lang fotografierte sie jeden nervigen Anbaggerer und postete die Bilder auf ihrem Instagram-Account «DearCatcallers».

slowly following me 2 streets shouting "sexy!" and "wanna come in my car?" #dearcatcallers

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on

Der Begriff «Catcalling» kommt aus dem Englischen und beschreibt plumpe Anmachen und dumme Sprüche auf der Strasse.

#dearcatcallers "hmmmm you wanna kiss?"

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on

Die Aktion passierte nicht heimlich. Noa fragte die «Catcaller» zuerst höflich und die willigten freudig ein.

#dearcatcallers ... after following me for straight 10 minutes "sexy girl Where you goin'?? Can I come with you ?" ...

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on

«Sie werden gar nicht misstrauisch, weil sie ihr Verhalten völlig normal finden», sagt die Studentin.

Mmmmmm beautiful sweet girl #dearcatcallers

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on

Leider gelang es ihr nicht wirklich jeden Fall festzuhalten.

#dearcatcallers "weheeee horny girl"

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on

Manchmal fühlte sich Noa nicht sicher genug, um nach einem Selfie zu fragen und manchmal war der Typ bereits weg.

Nog een keer #dearcatcallers *psssssst, kissing sounds and whistling"

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on

Nur einmal fragte sie der Mann, warum sie ein Foto machen möchte. Sie erzählte ihm dann von ihrem Projekt.

"Ey sexy Chiquita! A donde vas sola?/Ey sexygirl, Where are you going alone?" #dearcatcallers

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on

Was für die Männer normal ist, ist den Frauen unangenehm. Mit den Fotos wollte sie auf die Objektivierung der Frauen im Alltag aufmerksam machen.

Classic 2.0 "psssst, whoooooop, Can he have your number?" #dearcatcallers

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on

Nach einem Monat kamen 23 Fotos und 136'000 Follower zusammen. Nun möchte sie den Account an andere Frauen weltweit weiterreichen, die die Catcaller auch an den Pranger stellen wollen.

 

