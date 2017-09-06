Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Cheese! Die 20 besten Tier-Selfies

Mittlerweile macht der Selfie-Wahn nicht einmal mehr vor den Tieren halt.

Bettina Widmer
Redaktorin
1. Letzte Woche hat ein Praktikant im Schweizerischen Nationalpark in den Aufnahmen einer im Wald versteckten Kamera ein Bären-Selfie entdeckt.

play
Schweizerischer Nationalpark

2. Der Bär ist nicht das einzige Tier, das auf Selfies zu stehen scheint. Der berühmteste Selfie-King ist wohl Manny, der Kater.

Zusammen mit seiner Hunde-Gang nimmt er regelmässig lustige Schnappschüsse auf der GoPro auf – und Herrchen postet diese fleissig auf Instagram.

#selfiecat #GoPro @besomedoggy

A post shared by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

3. Diese freche Affendame hat die Kamera eines Fotografen geklaut und gleich mal ein paar Selfies geschossen.

play
Wikipedia

4. Hier hat wohl der Mensch abgedrückt, das Quokka (Kurzschwanzkänguru) macht sich dennoch super auf dem Selfie.

play
imgur

5. So, Selfie mit einem grossen Känguru haben wir auch im Kasten.

play
Reddit

6. Wau! Was für ein Bild.

play
Reddit

7. Das? Ach nur drei Freundinnen, die gerade eins trinken sind.

play
imgur

8. Papa macht ein Selfie mit den Kids! #soproud

9. Mr. Mops und das obligatorische Touri-Selfie.

"Selfieeee" -Doug

A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on

10. Du, wenn du aus Versehen die Frontkamera öffnest.

play
Twitter

11. Deine Eltern wenn sie ein Selfie machen.

play
9gag

12. Ugly-Selfie mit dem besten Freund.

Mondays.

A post shared by Harlow, Sage, Indiana & Reese (@harlowandsage) on

13. Von denen macht man immer gleich eine ganze Serie.

A post shared by Harlow, Sage, Indiana & Reese (@harlowandsage) on

14. War hier etwa Alkohol im Spiel?

play
Imgur

15. Snapchat an deinen Schwarm.

play
Reddit

16. Beweisfoto, dass deine Familie einfach nur nervt.

play
imgur

17. Dürfen wir vorstellen: Charlie der Selfie-Otter.

play
aquariumofpacific

18. Da hat aber jemand ein Montag-Morgen-Gesicht.

play
imgur

19. Dafür sind die beiden umso süsser.

play
Reddit

20. Und zum Schluss dieses gans tolle Bild.

play
Imgur
