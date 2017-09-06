Da ging was schief: 10 Bilder, die jede Frau zum Lachen bringen

Würdest du dich auf diese Luftmatratze legen?
Focus group. This could have been avoided with 1 focus group (of women). https://t.co/C76lv5ji33— Jillian David (@JillianDavid13)
Focus group. This could have been avoided with 1 focus group (of women). https://t.co/C76lv5ji33
@JillianDavid13 @mstrashheap Probably the only product that'll get me through one day of my period.— General Chach Organa (@ChachiBobinks)
@JillianDavid13 @mstrashheap Probably the only product that'll get me through one day of my period.
A post shared by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Jan 2, 2016 at 10:17am PST
some random gross old man: u would be prettier if u smiled
me: https://t.co/b0wKDazKhV— common sad girl (@sadgirlkms)
some random gross old man: u would be prettier if u smiled
me: https://t.co/b0wKDazKhV
7yr old "Do women get their periods on weekends too?"
Me "Yes"
7yr old mutters to herself "Jesus Christ"— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford)
7yr old "Do women get their periods on weekends too?"
Me "Yes"
7yr old mutters to herself "Jesus Christ"