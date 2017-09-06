Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Fail_Badge.png

Da ging was schief: 10 Bilder, die jede Frau zum Lachen bringen

Würdest du dich auf diese Luftmatratze legen?

Bettina Widmer Bettina Widmer
Redaktorin
, Aktualisiert
1. Diese Luftmatratze, die aussieht wie eine riesige Binde.

2. Und dann dieser Kommentar dazu.

3. Was einige Männer unter «kein Make-Up» verstehen…

play
Twitter

4. Weils so gut ist, gleich nochmal.

play
Twitter

5. Diese perfekte Antwort.

#emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==##

A post shared by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on

6. Und die auch.

play
straightwhiteboystexting.org

 

7. Wenn dir jemand sagt: «Lächle doch mal!»

8. «Wenn du ein Mädchen zum Lachen bringst, kannst du sie dazu bringen, alles zu tun.»

play
http://veryfunnypics.eu/

9. Der Moment, als du als kleines Mädchen von der Periode erfahren hast…

10. So siehts aus.

play
Twitter

Du willst mehr? Klicke hier für 15 Dinge, die jede Frau (heimlich) macht.

