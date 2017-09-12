Das beste aus dem Netz: Diese 16 Hunde-Tweets musst du gesehen haben

Diese Vierbeiner haben hunderttausende Twitter-User entzückt.
This gif fits me perfectly. LOL https://t.co/fyhjT1f8RQ— MrFig (@MrFig_)
just practicing his swimming https://t.co/uGIjZieuq2— Cute Emergency (@CuteEmergency)
how do i get this job please advise https://t.co/A8s40qjbjd— yung sweet lassi (@andnowtothemoon)
My dog looks so proud of me on my first day of college lol https://t.co/RS4TgKIH8k— jaylene's daughter (@viviana_alexis_)
GUESS WHO'S CANCER FREE https://t.co/dp5NiZeww3— bvrritoboner (@bvrritoboner)
EVERYONE LOOK AT MY DOG AND NEIGHBOR DOGS BOOPING NOSES https://t.co/UZcvcmnFc9— Niamh Smithers (@Ni_av_h)
yes, I got a pair of vans with my dog on them https://t.co/w9EHVdFZBR— sadie vaughan (@vaughan_sadie)
I'm still shook https://t.co/TPYLRNHDP0— ashleen#emo# (@ashleenn_)
Look at the dogs face when the cat hits him 😂https://t.co/P9BbrtNALe— Jack Mulligan (@J4CKMULL)
Why does my dog look like she just remembered something from October 8, 2013 at 2:22pm that doesn’t add up https://t.co/Q4bne2byHv— Briley Tankard (@rileywithaB_)
there's a thunderstorm but the good news is my headphones fit Bella perfectly https://t.co/6pISwlvRWR— #emo# (@oscarewilde)
i'm begging you to look at this https://t.co/87C9FUrn7G— luvr (@luvrlys)
take a little time out of your day to watch this 🐾 https://t.co/ugIzrzqHTk— c8ybug (@_CaitlynNicole_)
Satanic ritual to summon the Goodest Boy Ever https://t.co/SkjmjiUB4a— Kim (@realkimhansen)
so my pal's dog had a birthday party https://t.co/qaWcV8ALqw— big fan of this site (@granitetide)
Open for a surprise. https://t.co/pZSGYbJRRB— John Ober III (@jto_iii)
