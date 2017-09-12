Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Das beste aus dem Netz: Diese 16 Hunde-Tweets musst du gesehen haben

Diese Vierbeiner haben hunderttausende Twitter-User entzückt.

Sonja Jost Sonja Jost
Web Producer
, Aktualisiert
1. Dieser müde Hund, der uns perfekt verkörpert.

2. Dieser kleine Pommy übt das Luftschwimmen.

 

3. «Wie bekomme ich diesen Job, bitte um Rat.»

 

4. Dieser Vierbeiner, der extrem stolz auf sein Frauchen an ihrem ersten Tag vom College ist.

 

5. «Rate mal wer krebsfrei ist»

 

6. Diese drei Hunde aus der selben Nachbarschaft verstehen sich prima.

 

7. Der Traum vieler Hundebesitzern: Accessoires mit dem Gesicht des Hundes drauf.

 

8. Ein Schäferhund beim Shoppen.

9. «Seh dir das Gesicht des Hundes an, nachdem die Katze ihn schlägt»

 

10. Dieser Hund sieht aus, als wurde er ganz angestrengt über etwas nachdenken.

 

11. Wegen eines Gewitters durfte die kleine Bella entspannende Musik hören. Die Kopfhörer passten ihr perfekt.

 

12. Eine echt neugierige Golden Retriever-Bande.

13. Diese zwei Freunde plantschen zusammen im Pool rum.

14. Ein sehr wichtiges Meeting.

 

15. Diese Hunde-Geburtstagsparty wird dir bestimmt ein Lächeln ins Gesicht zaubern.

16. Und zum Schluss: Eine kleine Welpenarmee.

