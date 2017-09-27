Das muss Mann Zuhause aushalten: Künstler zeichnet verrückten Alltag mit seiner Frau

Always deliver!!!! Thank you guys for buying my prints! You are the best!!! The prints are on the way! :) https://www.yehudadevir.com/shop #illustration #prints #comics #comicartist #yehudadevir #judedevir #delivery #mail #surprise #shopping #onlineshopping #presents #thankyou #amazing #happy #youarethebest

A post shared by Yehuda Devir official (@jude_devir) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:09am PDT