Das muss Mann Zuhause aushalten: Künstler zeichnet verrückten Alltag mit seiner Frau

Das Zusammenleben kann sehr anstrengend sein. Dennoch versucht Yehuda Devir, das Beste aus der Situation herauszuholen.

Redaktor
1. Yehuda Devir ist ein Grafikdesigner aus Israel. Zurzeit lebt er mit seiner Frau im israelischen Tel Aviv.

2. Und seine Frau – die ebenfalls Grafikdesignerin ist - hat ihn erst zu seinem Ruhm verholfen.

3. Denn Devir hält den verrückten Alltag mit seiner Frau in coolen Comics fest. Und zählt bereits über 600'000 Instagram-Fans.

4. So sieht es bei den beiden morgens aus...

5. ...und so unter der Dusche.

6. Das «gemeinsame» Selfie.

7. Wenn sie sagt, sie habe keinen Hunger.

8. Da schlägt das Ikea-Herz höher... oder auch nicht.

9. Erwartungen vs. Realität.

10. In Echt sehen die beiden aber immernoch am besten aus!

