Diddl-Blätter <3: Nur 90ies-Kids verstehen, warum wir diese 12 Dinge früher sammelten

I can't explan what today was. I was working for my project (von Land) whole day. I got an interview from the German media and will be an article as well. Today's project was for kids, really small kids who love Yu Gi Oh. We became totally friends in the end and one of them gave me his favorite yugioh cards, which made me totally emotional. Today I've also noticed that "I'm not an Instagramer but I'm a tecaher." I love this job. I've got more projects offers as well. Love my life #Love #ILoveMyJob #ILoveMyLife #Beautiful #Happy #IchLiebeDeutschland

A post shared by Yuhei Sensei (@yuheisensei) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:52am PDT