Die faulsten Vierbeiner der Welt: 14 Hunde die einfach keine Lust haben

Ist schon bald Wochenende?

Bettina Widmer Bettina Widmer
Redaktorin
, Aktualisiert 10 Reax , 1'007 Views
1. «Rausgehen? Nein danke.»

giphy

2. «Nein, wirklich kein Bock heute.»

giphy

 

3. «Treppensteigen? Viiiiel zu anstrengend.»

giphy

 

4. «Das hast du jetzt davon. Ich hab doch gesagt, dass ich nicht raus will.»

giphy

 

5. Maru der Husky hat absolut keine Lust auf dieses nervige Spielzeug. (Klicke um das Video abzuspielen.)

6. Der Pokéball interessiert ihn auch herzlich wenig.

7. Dieser Hund schafft es wenigstens ein bisschen Interesse aufzubringen.

giphy

8. «Oh hier gehts von alleine runter? Alles klar!»

giphy

 

9. «Ach, lass mich doch in Ruhe.»

giphy

10. «Warum sollte ich aufstehen? Das Ding kann ja um mich herumfahren.»

giphy

11. «Nerv mich nicht!»

giphy

 

12. «Ich bin nicht faul, ich bin schlau.»

giphy

13. «Doch, doch, das Spielzeug will ich. Aber was dafür machen? Keine Chance.»

giphy

14. «Auf Vierbeinen laufen? Viel zu anstrengend.»

giphy

 

Du willst mehr? Klicke hier für 14 Hunde, die keine Ahnung haben, wie gross sie sind.

