Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Suche starten
Du hast den Gegenstand gefunden! Klicke auf Mitmachen und nehme am Gewinnspiel teil.
Mitmachen
Super_Badge.png

Einfach zauberhaft! ​Diese​ ​20​ ​Disney-Tattoos​ ​willst​ ​du,​ ​obwohl​ ​du​ ​erwachsen​ ​bist

Wenn wir an unsere Kindheit denken, tanzen alle möglichen Disney-Figuren in unserem Kopf herum. Die zauberhaften Filme gehören zu unseren schönsten Erinnerungen. Deswegen würden wir es nicht scheuen, sie für immer bei uns zu tragen, stimmts? Bis zum Tattoo-Studio... und noch viel weiter!

Yaël Meier
Web Producer
, Aktualisiert 29 Reax
teilen
teilen
0 shares
Feedback
geben

1. Künstlerischer Mickey und Minnie mit Wasserfarben-Spritzer.

2. Wie findest du diesen eleganten Minnie-Ring?

3. Oder doch lieber den Retro-Mickey?

"Yesterday Tomorrow Fantasy" #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## LOVING this custom stamped cuff bracelet from @kimscustomcrafts I also got a really beautiful tangled dreamcatcher pin (I'll be showing it off in Disneyland next week!) She makes tons of really cute jewelry, pins, ears, and the super popular disney dreamcatchers! If you're a disney fan check her out because she is a truly talented artist! But I love this cuff with my @alexandani bracelet and of course my Mickey tattoo! (If you're confused the quote is from the entrance sign to disneyland) #disneystyle #disney #disneyland #disneyjewelry #mickeymouse #mickeytattoo #disneytattoo #disneyink #disneyaddict #disneybound #alexandani #fantasyland #disneyfashion #magicmail #kimscustomcrafts #disneymakers #magicmakers #disneycrafters #disneyanimation #imagineering #aspiringimagineer

A post shared by Abbey (@polkadotpawsbyabbey) on

4. Ein Ohana-Tattoo, weil ihr Familie seid...

5. Damit du immer weisst, dass du einfach weiter schwimmen sollst.

6. Wenn du Disney in deinem Herzen trägst, willst du, dass die Leute es sehen.

This dude loves his son so much... #casanarditattoohouse Soul tatts 4life...

A post shared by Nardi Itay (@nardi15) on

7. Das perfekte Tattoo für deinen Seelenverwandten.

8. Dieses Disneyschloss macht dich ganz nostalgisch.

First tattoo done, small but cute #disneytattoo #castle #disney #tattoo

A post shared by Stephanie Casey (@steph_rose_casey) on

 

9. Stitch in feinen Linien, süss!

10. Oder magst du Ariel lieber?

Ariel! #tattoo #tatuagem #tatuaje #fineline #ariel #tatuagemdelicada #disneytattoo

A post shared by Natalie Zortea Girotto (@natiztattoo) on

11. Dieses wird dir helfen, nie zu vergessen, wer du bist.

12. Eine farbige Tinkerbell, um selbst deine dunkelsten Tage aufzuhellen.

Colorful tinkerbell. #lausbubtattookollektiv #emrahlausbub

A post shared by Emrah de Lausbub (@emrahlausbub) on

13. Oder etwas kleineres aber hübsches.

14. Wenn du Disney UND Lesen liebst, ist dies dein Tattoo:

Donna likes books, coffee, Mickey Mouse and long walks on the beach....#woodcuttattoo #disney #disneytattoo

A post shared by GARRETT GENTRY (@gentry_draws) on

15. Wenn ihr Schwestern seid und Fans von «die Schöne und das Biest», müsst ihr dieses Tattoo machen!

 

16. Dieses ist perfekt für dich und deinen Liebsten.

 

17. Alle Aristocats auf einem Platz:

 

18. Auch Disney hat seine dunklen Seiten.

 

19. Hakuna Matata!

 

20. Ein toller Moment für immer festgehalten.

Forgot about this Ariel from last week, loads of fun (clients reference)

A post shared by Cal (@cailiosa) on

 

Wie findest du den Artikel?
Super (14)
Jöö (4)
Funny (3)
Fail (8)
Krass (0)
Good News (0)

Unsere Leser empfehlen

Sorry, Labrador: Chihuahua ist der neue Hunde-König der Schweiz Sorry, Labrador Chihuahua ist der neue Hunde-König der Schweiz
Geld und mehr: Die Rentenreform kostet nichts Geld und mehr Die Rentenreform kostet nichts

Mehr zum Thema

Meist gelesen

Nur für starke Nerven! Diese 25 Frauen blamieren sich bis auf die Knochen Nur für starke Nerven! Diese 25 Frauen blamieren sich bis auf die Knochen
Wer ist wer? Diese 14 Mütter und Töchter sehen sich zum Verwechseln ähnlich Wer ist wer? Diese 14 Mütter und Töchter sehen sich zum Verwechseln ähnlich

Newsletter

Erhalte die besten Geschichten täglich per E-Mail Newsletter Abonnieren