Einfach zauberhaft! ​Diese​ ​20​ ​Disney-Tattoos​ ​willst​ ​du,​ ​obwohl​ ​du​ ​erwachsen​ ​bist

Wenn wir an unsere Kindheit denken, tanzen alle möglichen Disney-Figuren in unserem Kopf herum. Die zauberhaften Filme gehören zu unseren schönsten Erinnerungen. Deswegen würden wir es nicht scheuen, sie für immer bei uns zu tragen, stimmts? Bis zum Tattoo-Studio... und noch viel weiter!
"Yesterday Tomorrow Fantasy" #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## LOVING this custom stamped cuff bracelet from @kimscustomcrafts I also got a really beautiful tangled dreamcatcher pin (I'll be showing it off in Disneyland next week!) She makes tons of really cute jewelry, pins, ears, and the super popular disney dreamcatchers! If you're a disney fan check her out because she is a truly talented artist! But I love this cuff with my @alexandani bracelet and of course my Mickey tattoo! (If you're confused the quote is from the entrance sign to disneyland) #disneystyle #disney #disneyland #disneyjewelry #mickeymouse #mickeytattoo #disneytattoo #disneyink #disneyaddict #disneybound #alexandani #fantasyland #disneyfashion #magicmail #kimscustomcrafts #disneymakers #magicmakers #disneycrafters #disneyanimation #imagineering #aspiringimagineer
By TinkyZombieTattoo #Tattoo #Tattoos #Tattooed #Tatouage #TattooArt #Art #TattooInk #Ink #Inked #Inkedlife #Color #ColorTattoo #Tattooartist #Tatoueur #Tattoartists #BodyArt #Inkfaustustattoo #Tinkyzombietattoo #Disney #DisneyTattoo #DisneyTattoos #Stitch #Stitchtattoo #Ohana #Family #FamilyTattoo #RelationshipTattoo
________________________________________ Remember who you are!" #disneytattoo #disneytattoos #disney #tattoo #disneytattooworld #disneytattooart #tattoos #inked #girlswithtattoos #disneytatts #disneylove #disneyland #ink #disneyink #thelionking #disneyworld #disneyprincess #art #thebeautyandthebeasttattoo #tattooworkers #tattooed #tattooartistbirmingham #tattooartist #ferragosto #ladytattooers #inkedgirls #inkeddisney #releone #hannahmai #simba
#emo#4oCi##in kleinen Schritten voran #emo#8J+PvQ==## unsere Azubine Tina nimmt nach und nach kleine Auftr#emo#w6Q=##ge an! Kommt vorbei f#emo#w7w=##r einfache kleiner Tattoos bei ihr ;) #tattoo #tattootrainee #training #wannabe #disney #disneytattoo #mickey #minnie #minniemouse #littletattoo #smalltattoo #firststeps
While I tattooed the crystals on Ana today, I snapped some healed photos of her aristocats tattoo! #femaletattooartist #femaletattooers #feminine #femininetattoos #femininetattoo #mdtattooartists #mdtattooshops #aristocats #aristocatstattoo #disneytattoo #disneytattoos @disneytattooart @disney.arts #disneytattooart #disnry.arts #thightattoo #thightattoos #cutetattoo #girlswithtats #girlyink #girlytattoo #girlswithtattoos #bestgirlytattoos #bestgirlytattoo #roseredtattooshop #roseredtattoo @roseredtattoo @bestgirlytattoo @tattoosinstaofficial @ink.shoutouts @ladytattooers