Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Suche starten
Du hast den Gegenstand gefunden! Klicke auf Mitmachen und nehme am Gewinnspiel teil.
Mitmachen
funny-badge-groesser-hoeher.png

Elternsein ist manchmal echt schwer... Die 20 lustigsten Eltern-Fails

Yaël Meier
Web Producer
, Aktualisiert 34 Reax , 2'236 Views
teilen
teilen
0 shares
Feedback
geben

1. «Wir schwören, wir sind gute Eltern!»

play
Reddit
 

2. Die Berechnungen waren wohl falsch.

play
Reddit
 

3. «Neun Stunden Flug nach Budapest. Kein Problem, wir sind Profis auf Familien-Reisen.»

 

4. «Ich habe Sonnenblumenkerne aus dem Fenster geworfen. Sie haben ihren Weg zurück in den Wagen gefunden.»

play
Twitter
 

5. «Einmal vor langer Zeit schickte ich meinen Mann und meine Tochter los, um neue Kleider für sie zu kaufen. Den Fehler werde ich nie wieder begehen.»

play
Reddit
 

6. HALT STOP!!

 

Wait, stop! #nevermind #toolate #pottytraining #parentingfail #dadfail #donttellmom

A post shared by Phil Yeh (@philyeh) on

7. «Dem Baby gings später gut. Noch heute bekomme ich Hass-Nachrichten auf Facebook.»

 

8. «Mein Boss nahm heute seinen Sohn mit zur Arbeit...»

play
Reddit
 

9. «Meine Tochter bekam im Auto Nasenbluten und ich hatte nur das zur Hand. Sie nannte ihn Wattestab.»

play
Reddit
 

10. Der Sohn gibt mentale Unterstützung für seinen erschöpften Vater.

play
Reddit
 

11. Die Lehrerin wollte, dass die Kinder aufschreiben, was ihre Mama am besten kann. Es steht: «Meine Mama sitzt gerne auf dem Sofa und schreibt mit Leuten:»

 

12. Kourtney Kardashian schlägt ihre Tochter mit der Autotür.

play
 

13. Vater nervt seine Söhne

Matther Bowers Youtube
 

14. OOPS!

Working on Eva's baby book #momfail

A post shared by JennG (@cheekyjenng) on

 

15. Tolles erstes Foto.

 

16. Der Moment, wenn man vergisst, dass man noch ein zweites Kind hat.

play
Reddit
 

17. *Meine Freundin schoss ein paar Bilder von mir, erst später sahen wir genauer hin."

play
imgur
 

18. Er muss noch viel lernen...

 

19. So sieht das Schock-Gesicht aus.

 

20. Wenn die Eltern nicht bemerken, dass ihr Kind auf dem Boden sitzt und Pizza isst.

 

Wie findest du den Artikel?
Super (8)
Jöö (2)
Funny (15)
Fail (4)
Krass (3)
Good News (2)

Unsere Leser empfehlen

Sport-Tagesticker: Pornostar rät Tiger Woods zum Rücktritt Sport-Tagesticker Pornostar rät Tiger Woods zum Rücktritt
Es war fahrlässige Tötung! Bedingte Geldstrafe für Crash-Lokführer Es war fahrlässige Tötung! Bedingte Geldstrafe für Crash-Lokführer

Mehr zum Thema

Meist gelesen

Das hat online aber besser ausgesehen... 19 Fehlkäufe aus dem Internet Das hat online aber besser ausgesehen... 19 Fehlkäufe aus dem Internet
Der Stuhl & das Messer: 11 Dinge, die auch du garantiert zu Hause hast Der Stuhl & das Messer 11 Dinge, die auch du garantiert zu Hause hast

Newsletter

Erhalte die besten Geschichten täglich per E-Mail Newsletter Abonnieren