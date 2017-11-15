Er sieht überall Gesichter: Dieser Mann verwandelt alltägliche Objekte in niedliche Wesen

SWIPE #emo#77iP## to see face. Can we talk about the elephant in the room? Or just about anything your mind consumes. There to help when you need the support No matter the baggage, no need to abort. Hooked on assistance, nothings irrelevant You will always have help, including this happy hook elephant. . . . . This was done for www.happyspace.org.uk. A non-profit based in the UK providing tips and tricks for good mental health. #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealth #elephant #hook #characterdesign #illustration #pareidolia #thefaceswithinplaces #iseefaces #elephantart #support

A post shared by Keith Larsen (@thefaceswithinplaces) on Oct 17, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT