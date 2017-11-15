Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Er sieht überall Gesichter: Dieser Mann verwandelt alltägliche Objekte in niedliche Wesen

Die Ähnlichkeiten sind unglaublich!

Yaël Meier
Web Producer
Das Phänomen, wenn man in Dingen und Mustern Gesichter oder vertraute Gegenstände zu erkennen scheint, nennt sich Pareidolie. Keith Larsen macht sich dies zu Nutzen und verwandelt alltägliche Objekte in lustige Charakter. Wenn man den echten Gegenstand und das niedliche Wesen vergleicht, sieht man die Ähnlichkeiten sofort.

play
Instagram: thefaceswithinplaces

 

Gesichter in Objekten zu erkennen ist nichts besonderes, es passiert jedem. Larsen allerdings verwandelt sie in seine eigenen Kreaturen. Dazu gibt er ihnen auch eine Geschichte und schreibt Gedichte für sie.

Hier sind einige seiner herzigsten Wesen (nach rechts blättern für den echten Gegenstand):

1. Der elefantastische Kleiderhaken

2. Der miesepetrige Wischer

3. Der gelangweilte Kaffeedeckel

play
Instagram: thefaceswithinplaces

4. Der Badass-Rucksack

play
Instagram: thefaceswithinplaces

5. Die traurigen Kartoffeln

6. Das grossmäulige Waschbecken

 

7. Der überraschte Feuerzeug-Mann

play
Instagram: thefaceswithinplaces

8. Die gutmütige Oma

play
Instagram: thefaceswithinplaces
 

