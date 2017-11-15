Er sieht überall Gesichter: Dieser Mann verwandelt alltägliche Objekte in niedliche Wesen

Die Ähnlichkeiten sind unglaublich!
Das Phänomen, wenn man in Dingen und Mustern Gesichter oder vertraute Gegenstände zu erkennen scheint, nennt sich Pareidolie. Keith Larsen macht sich dies zu Nutzen und verwandelt alltägliche Objekte in lustige Charakter. Wenn man den echten Gegenstand und das niedliche Wesen vergleicht, sieht man die Ähnlichkeiten sofort.
Gesichter in Objekten zu erkennen ist nichts besonderes, es passiert jedem. Larsen allerdings verwandelt sie in seine eigenen Kreaturen. Dazu gibt er ihnen auch eine Geschichte und schreibt Gedichte für sie.
Hier sind einige seiner herzigsten Wesen (nach rechts blättern für den echten Gegenstand):
SWIPE #emo#77iP## to see face. Can we talk about the elephant in the room? Or just about anything your mind consumes. There to help when you need the support No matter the baggage, no need to abort. Hooked on assistance, nothings irrelevant You will always have help, including this happy hook elephant. . . . . This was done for www.happyspace.org.uk. A non-profit based in the UK providing tips and tricks for good mental health. #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealth #elephant #hook #characterdesign #illustration #pareidolia #thefaceswithinplaces #iseefaces #elephantart #support
SWIPE #emo#77iP## to see face. I'm tired of cleaning up after you. Whether it's a mess you created, or something destroyed. My face is the solution, and I'm relatively annoyed. Sitting in the corner, like I don't even matter. Until your klutzy self, makes a messy splatter. I have no more energy, I'm much too wiped But, I really mustache you, who created the quantum theory of light?
SWIPE #emo#77iP## to see face. There, there Philip, no need to be sad. You have a nice complexion and your pimples aren't bad. You may not look appealing, but once they're done peeling, they'll forget what they were seeing. What's on the inside is what counts, you're not a dud. I'm your brotato, and we'll always be best spuds.
SWIPE #emo#77iP## to see face. Can#emo#4oCZ##t you see my mouth is open? Probably not, you stare in the mirror as your hands are groping. Twisting my glasses, messing with my sight Fidgeting, finding a temperature that suits you just right. My runny nose; an elongated metal hose Using the water to fix your hair and clothes, you strike a pose. Finishing with a paper towel, make sure to toss it. I#emo#4oCZ##ve had enough, I#emo#4oCZ##m a four-eyed frustrated faucet.