Family goals! Diese Instagram-Mama macht die herzigsten Fotos

So willst du auch mal sein, wenn du «gross» bist.

Yaël Meier
Web Producer
Aktualisiert
Instagram ist ein Ort der Inspiration, an dem du deine Zukunftsziele direkt vor der Nase hast und bewundern kannst. Seien es die schönsten Plätze der Welt, die du unbedingt sehen willst, Personen, die deinen Traumkörper bereits haben oder auch perfekte Familien.

Diese Mutter postet Bilder mit ihren zwei Mädchen und über 300'000 Menschen schreien jedes Mal «JÖÖ!!», wenn sie ein neues Foto hochlädt. Die Mama setzt das Familienleben mit ihren zwei Töchtern Amelia (11) und Penny (4) auf Instagram kreativ in Szene. Sie führt ausserdem einen Blog, in dem sie über die Familienzeit schreibt.

Cooking with kids: when you end up, quite literally, wearing the food. #objectsforoutfits #WHPinthekitchen

A post shared by Dominique (@allthatisshe) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

