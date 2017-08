«Ganz schön alt»: Dieser Fitness-Freak ist viel jünger, als du denkst

When I look on sunset I think about myself. Is my time ending? I pass life like thunder on night sky and I realize that clock won't stop. I workout everyday, take care about my health but time passes. Remember that you are only boss of your time and it depends on you what you do with your life. What would you chose - sitting in front of TV or enjoying life?

