Genies der nächsten Generation: 12 Kinder, die Grosses geleistet haben

Diese Kids sind uns bereits weit voraus.
Eleanor has created a new invention to free up her hands to do stuff while listening to music or watching a movie on her kindle. . #abenthanger #kidinventions #handsfree A post shared by susanna_garber_knaus (@zkphotos) on Jun 16, 2015 at 4:31pm PDT
Phone not loud enough? Natalie's got you covered! #redsolocup #speakers #kidinventors A post shared by my_shoestrings (@kerri_walters) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT
I asked for an #iPad holder for the kitchen and got a #Lego one with #mom on it. #kidinventions #kidatheart #legoideas #lifewithboys #pricelesssisto #legocreations #ipadholder A post shared by Nicole (@cant.sit.still) on Nov 20, 2016 at 9:30am PST
We're all here walking our own damn selves to our next gate in 2017 while this kid is in 3017 https://t.co/fy1txu6nSE— jessie ☁️ (@jessnat07)
When's all the seats are taken and my little nephew pulls out his car seat to watch TV 😂 we're all in 2017 while h… https://t.co/bzTxE50nn2— Buttery Biscuit Baes (@Jabzakawhen)
When's all the seats are taken and my little nephew pulls out his car seat to watch TV 😂 we're all in 2017 while h… https://t.co/bzTxE50nn2