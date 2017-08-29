Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Genies der nächsten Generation: 12 Kinder, die Grosses geleistet haben

Diese Kids sind uns bereits weit voraus.

Sonja Jost Sonja Jost
Web Producer
, Aktualisiert
1. So muss man sein Game zum Wassertrinken nicht aufs Spiel setzen.

play
Imgur

2. So landet das Buch nie mehr in der Badewanne.

play
Reddit

3. Ziemlich kreativ.

play
Imgur

4. Dieses Mädchen hat ein privates Kino gebastelt.

play
Imgur

5. Auch diese Kids können dank ihrem Accessoire jetzt freihändig Film schauen.

 

6. Der Bruder dieses Mädchens wird mal erfolgreicher Coiffeur.

play
Reddit

7. Und hier die schicke Lösung für Musik, die nicht ganz laut genug ist.

Phone not loud enough? Natalie's got you covered! #redsolocup #speakers #kidinventors

A post shared by my_shoestrings (@kerri_walters) on

 

8. Endlich bringt der dekorative Glastisch auch diesem Kerlchen was.

play
Imgur

9. Auf diesem Lego-iPad-Ständer steht sogar noch «mom».

10. Einen cooleren Hut gibts wohl kaum.

play
Reddit

11. Dieser Bub, der weiss, wie man Energie spart.

12. Alle Sitzplätze in der Stube besetzt? Dieser Bub geht mit seinem Autositz pragmatisch vor.

 

Wie findest du den Artikel?
Super (12)
Jöö (2)
Funny (20)
Fail (1)
Krass (1)
Good News (1)

