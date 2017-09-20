Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Hier kommt der Dadbag: Das ekligste Accessoire der Saison ist da

Endlich was für Menschen, die sich schon immer einen Schmerbauch gewünscht haben.

Sonja Jost
Web Producer
20
Für alle, die sich nach einem Dadbod sehnen, jedoch kein Junkfood essen wollen oder einfach nicht zunehmen können, gibts jetzt die ideale Lösung: Den Dadbag.

#dadbag

A post shared by The Dadbag (@thedadbag) on

 

Wie der Londoner Designer Albert Pukies auf «Bored Panda» erzählt, hätte er liebend gerne einen Dadbod, macht sich aber Sorgen über die Gesundheitsrisiken, die damit in Verbindung gebracht werden.

#dadbag

A post shared by The Dadbag (@thedadbag) on

 

Daher ist für ihn eine Bauchtasche im Stil eines «richtigen Papa-Bauchs» das Nächstbeste.

#dadbag

A post shared by The Dadbag (@thedadbag) on

Es gibt für fast jeden einen passenden Dadbag. Sogar Exemplare mit reichlich Körperbehaarung gibts auf der Website zu sehen.

play
Dadbag

Die Teile sind aber leider noch nicht verfügbar: Pukies sucht derzeit noch Produktionspartner, die ihm bei der Herstellung helfen.

#dadbag

A post shared by The Dadbag (@thedadbag) on

Hoffentlich kommen diese Ekel-Accessiores bald auf den Markt, damit für jeden Dadbod-Liebhaber endlich einen Traum in Erfüllung geht.

