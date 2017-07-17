Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
«I love this game»: Wie Fussballer Patrice Evra für deine Montags-Motivation sorgt

Champions-League-Sieger, EM-Finalist und Montags-Motivator: Patrice Evra (36) hats einfach drauf.

Redaktor
Patrice Evra (r.) spielt seit Anfang des Jahres für Olympique Marseille.

1. Alles begann mit diesem Video Ende April. «Hör auf anderen Menschen die Schuld zu geben. Geh raus und mach dein Ding», so Patrice Evra.

2. In einem zweiten Video wird er dann präziser: Der französische Fussballer von Olympique Marseille macht klar, dass es auf seinem Instagram-Kanal keinen Montags-Hate gibt.

3. Mit dem Mega-Hit «I'm the One» schafft es der 36-Jährige endgültig, die Herzen vieler Montags-Muffel für sich zu gewinnen.

4. Als sein 36. Geburtstag auf einen Montag fällt, kennt Evra kein Halten mehr.

5. «I love this game» so sein neuer Lieblingssatz. Zu «Stand By Me» von Ben E King ruft der Fussballer dazu auf, auch wichtige Tage gechillt anzugehen.

6. Und solltest du schon in den Ferien sein, kannst du dich feiern lassen. So wie Evra eben. «I love this game»...

7. Versuche ja nicht, Evras Tanzeinlagen zu kopieren...

8. Einfach herrlich, dieser Typ. Elvis Presley wäre bestimmt stolz auf ihn!

