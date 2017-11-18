Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Suche starten
Du hast den Gegenstand gefunden! Klicke auf Mitmachen und nehme am Gewinnspiel teil.
Mitmachen
Joeoe-Badge.png

Ein Hoch auf unsere Schnurrlis: 20 Gründe, Büsis zu lieben

Katzen sind die beliebtesten Haustiee der Schweiz und das zu Recht!

Anastasia Mamonova Anastasia Mamonova
Redaktorin News
, Aktualisiert 1'339 Reax , 10'608 Views
teilen
teilen
222 shares
Feedback
geben

1. Weil sie Meister im Versteckis sind.

  play
Reddit

2. Oder sie denken es zumindest.

  play
Imgur

3. Weil sie mit ihrer eisernen Logik überzeugen.

  play
Diply

4. Weil sie keine hohen Ansprüche haben, wenns um einen Schlafplatz geht.

  play
Imgur

5. Weil sie Leben retten können.

Mit ihrem flauschigen Fell hat Masha ein Leben gerettet. play
Mit ihrem flauschigen Fell hat Masha ein Leben gerettet. Youtube / Ruptly TV

6. Weil sie darauf schauen, dass du nicht zu viel naschst.

  play
Twitter

7. Weil sie super im Photobomben sind.

  play
Reddit

8. Weil sie es so gerne warm haben.

  play
Boredpanda

9. Weil sie eine Kartonschachtel deinem Geschenk immer bevorzugen.

  play
Reddit

10. Weil sie von manchen Dingen nicht die Pfoten lassen können.

  play
reddit

11. Weil sie deine Nerven immer auf Trab halten.

  play
Screenshot Youtube

12. Weil sie die perfekten Reisebegleiter sind.

13. Weil sie dich begnadigen, obwohl du sie manchmal in den Wahnsinn treibst.

  play
Imgur

14. Weil sie dir immer die besten Geschenke bringen.

  play
Lingvistov

15. Weil wenn sie nicht wollen, dann wollen sie eben nicht!

 
Youtube

 

16. Weil sie dich heilen können.

  play
zvg

17. Weil sie unglaublich mutig sind.

 
gifsoup

18. Weil sie einfach schön sind.

  play
Instagram

19. Weil ihr Entdeckungsdrang ihnen manchmal zum Verhängnis wird.

  play
imgur.com

20. Weil sie immer nach Hause zurück kommen.

  play
Reddit.com
Wie findest du den Artikel?
Super (327)
Jöö (637)
Funny (62)
Fail (29)
Krass (24)
Good News (38)

Unsere Leser empfehlen

Sport-Tagesticker: «Habe lieber Barbecue und Bier» Sport-Tagesticker «Habe lieber Barbecue und Bier»
Was haben sich diese Menschen bloss gedacht? 18 Bilder, die nur Fragen hinterlassen Was haben sich diese Menschen bloss gedacht? 18 Bilder, die nur Fragen hinterlassen

Mehr zum Thema

Meist gelesen

Nur für schlaue Leute: Schaffst du diese 6 Logik-Rätsel? Nur für schlaue Leute Schaffst du diese 6 Logik-Rätsel?
Deutschland hat entschieden: «I bims» das Jugendwort des Jahres Deutschland hat entschieden «I bims» das Jugendwort des Jahres

Newsletter

Erhalte die besten Geschichten täglich per E-Mail Newsletter Abonnieren