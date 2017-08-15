Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Make-up-Magie: Dieser Vater verwandelt sich in die berühmtesten Frauen der Welt

Dieser Familienvater ist ein wahrer Chamäleon.

Das ist Paolo Ballesteros, ein Familienvater und Schauspieler, der grosses künstlerisches Talent hat. Auf Instagram kennt man ihn für seine krasse Transformationen in berühmte Frauen.

Yey! Family day today! Love you anak! @mariakatrinanevada #KeiraClaire

A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on

Vor kurzem beeindruckte er mit seiner Emma-Watson-Verwandlung erneut das Internet.

Dank seinem Flair für Make-up konnte er sich schon in jegliche Ikonen verwandeln.

WONDER WOMAN makeup transformation woooh! #zenfonelive #liveStreamBeautifully #letsGoLive #GalGadot

A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on

Er beglückt seine zwei Millionen Instagram-Follower regelmässig mit neuen Promi-Transformationen. Den Kim-Kardashian-Look hat er bereits gemeistert.

Cersei Lannister von «Game of Thrones» hat er mit verblüffender Ähnlichkeit hingekriegt.

Sogar Julia Roberts als Pretty Woman hat Paolo auf den Punkt gebracht.

TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL BEST ACTOR! Thank you!!! #DIEbeautiful #TIFFJP #orActress #JuliaRoberts

A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on

Und für diejenigen, die kommentierten, dass er seine Fotos doch bestimmt mit Photoshop bearbeitet, hatte der Contour-König folgende Antwort (Fürs Video auf den Post klicken) :

Hahaha PHOTOSHOP THIS! #photoshopDAW #contourPaMore

A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on

