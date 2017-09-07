Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Mann kann ihnen nicht trauen... Das passiert, wenn Väter mit ihren Kindern allein gelassen werden

Väter sind super, doch bei manchen Angelegenheiten lassen sie gerne mal ihr inneres Kind raus. Vorallem wenn die Ehefrau gerade nicht daneben steht und streng guckt. Hier sind die 10 besten Vater-Kind-Momente.

Yaël Meier
Web Producer
1. Wie macht man schon wieder diese Haarfrisur? Ach ja, mit dem Staubsauger!

Youtube

2. Endlich macht sich dieses Neugeborene mal nützlich.

play
Imgur

3. Dieser Vater macht gerne Spässe.

play
Imgur

4. Dieser Vater hatte die perfekte Idee, dass sein Kleines nicht davonkrabbelt.

 

5. Mama ist aus der Stadt und Papa hat keine Ahnung, wo die Haargummis sind.

 

6. Das passiert jedes Mal, wenn dieser Vater das Baby badet.

play
Imgur

7. Ob sie Pancakes jetzt wohl lieber mag?

play
Imgur

8. Aus welchem Grund sollte man sonst Kinder haben??

play
Imgur

9. Dieses Baby hatte sein erstes Sixpack noch bevor es überhaupt laufen konnte.

play
Imgur

10. Babysitten leicht gemact.

play
Imgur

 

Du willst mehr? Hier sind 25 fiese Eltern, die ihre Kinder zur Verzweiflung bringen.

