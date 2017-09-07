Mann kann ihnen nicht trauen... Das passiert, wenn Väter mit ihren Kindern allein gelassen werden

Since Mom is gone Ella needed her hair done and yet again the infamous Zip Tie came through. For the Dad's out there that can't get the elastic thingy tight enough for a ponytail, ZipTies are magic. Just make sure to cut the excess off and it looks fine. Thank God she is naturally Beautiful and no matter what I do she still looks amazing #fail #epicfail #dadfail #littlegirlshairisteallyhardtodo #daddydaughter

A post shared by gblackbourn (@gblackbourn) on Jul 3, 2016 at 11:29am PDT