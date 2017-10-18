Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Schön flauschig: Diese Kuh-Babys versüssen dir den Morgen

Das schottische Hochlandrind gilt als gutmütig, robust und langlebig – herzig ist es aber definitiv auch!

Fanol Ajdari Fanol Ajdari
Redaktor
1. Denkt man an herzige Tierbabys, kommen einem sofort süsse Äffchen oder Büsis in den Sinn. Es gibt aber auch diese herzigen Wesen.

2. Das sind Hochlandrinder, die aus dem Nordwesten Schottlands stammen.

#highlandcow #scottishhighland #petsofinstagram #cows #cute #fluffy #cowmylove

A post shared by Whisky & Piper Highland Cows (@wp_highlandcows) on

3. Die schottische Kuhrasse zeichnet sich durch ihr langes und welliges Haar aus.

#highlandcow #scottishhighland #highlandcattle #petsofinstagram #cows #cute #fluffy #whisky #piper

A post shared by Whisky & Piper Highland Cows (@wp_highlandcows) on

4. Ihr Doppelfell besteht aus einer öligen Aussenschicht und einer flaumigen Unterwolle.

5. Deshalb benötigen die Tiere auch im Winter keinen Stall.

6. Während die Hörner der Bullen eine kräftige, waagerecht nach vorne gebogene Form haben,...

You can say that again! #bullinfield #bull #nofool #highlandcow #highlandcattle #highland #heaven #thattime

A post shared by Kirsten MacQuarrie (@glasgowgallerina) on

7. ...fallen die Hörner der Kühe meist deutlich länger und weit ausladend nach oben gebogen aus.

8. Noch nicht mit so grossen Hörnern ausgestattet, dafür umso niedlicher: Die Highland-Kälber.

