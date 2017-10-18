Schön flauschig: Diese Kuh-Babys versüssen dir den Morgen

Just chill and reflect...doesn't time just go so scarily fast....I'm the worlds worst at rushing onto the next task or project that I don't enjoy the journey but how do we slow down and manoeuvre our lives#emo#8J+klA==###reflect #slowdown #goodlife #bestlogcabin #greenlanefarm #highlands #highlandcalf #highlandcattle #countryliving #countrylife #autumn #cute #tuesday #countyourblessings #farm #farming #farmlove #farmlife #farmliving #farmanimals #rural #rural_love #breathe #life

A post shared by Candthall (@greenlanefarm) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:56am PDT