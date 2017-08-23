Selkirk-Rex-Katzen spielen und kuscheln gern: Hast du schon einmal ein Büsi mit Locken gesehen?

Diese kleinen Locken-Katzen verdrehen allen den Kopf.
I've never seen a cat with curls until now https://t.co/r7vE4XHTBM— mean plastic (@meanpIastic)
2013-07-22 14:22:09.0
I've never seen a cat with curls until now https://t.co/r7vE4XHTBM
Oh my goodness, look at this FLOOFY KITTY!!! # selkirkrex @SelkirkRescue https://t.co/hOqBqj2ybf— Lauren Goodrick (@lbgoodrick)
2013-07-22 14:22:09.0
Oh my goodness, look at this FLOOFY KITTY!!! # selkirkrex @SelkirkRescue https://t.co/hOqBqj2ybf
Since the world is just finding out about Selkirk Rex cats. Figured I'd introduce my 3 year old Selkirk Rex to the… https://t.co/AN3YNbTs7t— Richelle (@RichelleGarland)
2013-07-22 14:22:09.0
Since the world is just finding out about Selkirk Rex cats. Figured I'd introduce my 3 year old Selkirk Rex to the… https://t.co/AN3YNbTs7t
Suddenly everyone is in love with those #SelkirkRex cats' curly fur...😾
Will see what I can do....🙌 https://t.co/c0nZfxXgV7— Popcorn'Scratch-Pad (@Popcorns_Views)
2013-07-22 14:22:09.0
Suddenly everyone is in love with those #SelkirkRex cats' curly fur...😾
Will see what I can do....🙌 https://t.co/c0nZfxXgV7