Selkirk-Rex-Katzen spielen und kuscheln gern: Hast du schon einmal ein Büsi mit Locken gesehen?

Diese kleinen Locken-Katzen verdrehen allen den Kopf.

Bettina Widmer Bettina Widmer
Redaktorin
Diese Katzen sind die neusten Helden im Netz. Alles begann mit einem Tweet, der innert kürzester Zeit viral ging. Verständlich, denn hast du schon einmal eine Katze mit Locken gesehen?

Ihr Fell erinnert stark an das eines Goldendoodles, einer Kreuzung aus Golden Retriever und Pudel.

play
Twitter / pxhere

Oder an das ungeschorene Fell eines kleinen Lamms.

play

Und sogar die Schnurrhaare dieser Kazte sind nicht gerade, sondern kraus!

play
Wikipedia

Alles Grund genug, dass das Internet plötzlich verrückt nach der scheinbar neu entdeckten Katzenrasse ist.

Die Locken-Katzen sind aber gar nicht so neu. Sie gehören der amerikanischen Rasse Selkirk Rex an, die seit fast 30 Jahren aus Exotic Shorthair, Perser und Britisch Kurzhaar Katzen gezüchtet wird.

play
Wikipedia

Trotzdem, dank Twitter haben die herzigen Wuschelknäuel jetzt weltweite Aufmerksamkeit. Zu recht!

Einige versuchen jetzt sogar, ihrer Kurzhaar-Katze Locken zu verpassen. Wenn wohl auch nicht ganz ernst gemeint…

