Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Suche starten
Du hast den Gegenstand gefunden! Klicke auf Mitmachen und nehme am Gewinnspiel teil.
Mitmachen

Sie haben es wenigstens versucht: Diese 16 Hunde haben kläglich versagt

Sie können zwar fast nichts fangen, herzig sind sie aber trotzdem.

Sonja Jost Sonja Jost
Web Producer
, Aktualisiert 3 Reax
teilen
teilen
0 shares
Feedback
geben

1. Dieser Hund, der das Konzept einer Türe nicht ganz verstanden hat.

2. «Okay, habs immerhin versucht. Leckerli bitte.» (Fürs Video klicken)

 

3. Die Bestimmtheit in seinen Augen ist inspirierend. (Fürs Video klicken)

If at first you don't succeed, try and try (and try and try and try) again!

A post shared by Andrea (@thispuglife) on

 

4. Dieser kleine Vierbeiner hat sich selbst überschätzt.

YouTube
 

5. Es ist noch ein bisschen zu früh fürs Fangen-Spielen.

YouTube
YouTube
 

6. Eine Foto-Serie des Versagens.

 

7. Fail mal zwei.

 

8. Auch dieser Beagle hats nicht hingebracht.

 

9. Eine weitere Episode von Hund versus Ball.

 

10. «Unsere Sicherheitskamera meinte, es sei jemand im Haus aber es war nur meinen Hund, der in eine Wand rannte»

 

11. Aufgeben ist keine Option.

12. «Jaja alles klar bei mir - Und wo ist der Ball??»

 

13. «Das hat jetzt aber niemand gesehen, oder?»

 

14. Diese Eleganz.

 

15. Das ist jetzt aber schnell eskaliert.

YouTube

16. Und zum Schluss der Hund, der einfach nichts fangen kann.

 

Wie findest du den Artikel?
Super (2)
Jöö (0)
Funny (0)
Fail (1)
Krass (0)
Good News (0)

Unsere Leser empfehlen

Diese Büsi reagieren wie du: 17 menschliche Situationen von Katzen perfekt dargestellt Diese Büsi reagieren wie du 17 menschliche Situationen von Katzen perfekt dargestellt
Sport-Tagesticker: Weltmeister im Kraftsport zu Tode geprügelt Sport-Tagesticker Weltmeister im Kraftsport zu Tode geprügelt

Mehr zum Thema

Meist gelesen

Dumm gelaufen: 9 Lölis, die ihre Tat sofort bereut haben Dumm gelaufen 9 Lölis, die ihre Tat sofort bereut haben
Was läuft? Die 12 unfähigsten Menschen der Welt Was läuft? Die 12 unfähigsten Menschen der Welt

Newsletter

Erhalte die besten Geschichten täglich per E-Mail Newsletter Abonnieren