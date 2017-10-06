Sie lässt sich nicht unterkriegen: Frau nimmt 160 Kilo ab und wird trotzdem ausgelacht

Jacqueline Adan erzählt in einem Instagram-Post, wie ein Mexikourlaub sie veränderte.
Als sie wegen ihres Gewichts im Drehkreuz des Disneyland-Eingangs stecken blieb, war für Jacqueline Adan klar: Die Kilos müssen weg. Und die 31-Jährige liess Taten sprechen. Vor fünfeinhalb Jahren noch stolze 230 Kilo gewogen, bringt sie heute dank einer radikalen Ernährungsumstellung und vielen Stunden im Fitness-Studio nur noch 70 Kilo auf die Waage.
Dieser ordentliche Gewichtsverlust hat aber auch dazu beigetragen, dass sich mehrere Kilogramm überschüssige Haut an ihrem Körper gebildet haben. Diese lassen sich nur operativ entfernen. Das braucht natürlich seine Zeit.
Auf ihrem Instagram-Account hat Jacqueline mittlerweile über 60'000 Abonnenten, mit denen sie ihre Fortschritte teilt. Vor wenigen Tagen gab es allerdings einen eher traurigen Post:
When we were on vacation in Mexico a few weeks ago, it was the first time I had worn a bathing suit in a long time, and it had been even longer since I wore a bathing suit without a cover up. I was nervous to take my cover up off and to walk into the pool or walk on the beach. I still felt like that same 500 pound girl...then it happened. A couple sitting by the pool started laughing and pointing at me and making fun of me as soon as I took my cover up off. So what did I do? I took a deep breath, smiled and walked into the pool. That was a huge moment for me. I had changed. I was not the same girl anymore. Yes I still have a lot of loose skin, I may still feel insecure at times, and yes I may still get made fun of. To be honest, yes it bothered me. But I was not going to let people like that affect me anymore! I am not going to let what other people think of me stop me from living my life. They do not know me. They do not know how I have worked my ass off to lose 350 pounds. They do not know how I am recovering from major surgeries. They have no right to sit and point and laugh at me. That's why I smiled. It does not matter what others say or if they try to doubt you or try to bring you down. What matters is how you react to it. How you feel about yourself. Loving yourself just the way you are is hard. Others might not like that. That's ok. I hope you love yourself. Love your body. I hope you keep doing you and just keep smiling! . . . . . #jacquelineadan #jacquelinesjourney #effyourbeautystandards #selfloveclub #selflove #lovemybody #lovemyshape #loveyourself #teamself #extremeweightloss #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #wlstories #onaquest #bodybuildingcom #bodypositive #bodyconfidence #bodyposi #transformationfitnation #motivationmonday #mondaymotivation #fitfam #fitspo #bodytransformation #igtransformations #transformationjourney
«Vor einigen Wochen war ich in Mexiko im Urlaub und hatte seit längerer Zeit wieder einen Badeanzug an.» Es hat sehr viel Überwindung gekostet, sich die Kleider auszuziehen und in den Pool zu steigen. Als ich meinen ganzen Mut zusammennahm, wurde ich von einem Pärchen ausgelacht. Was habe ich gemacht? Ich atmete tief ein, lächelte und ging in den Pool. Das war ein grosser Moment für mich», schreibt sie.
Mit dieser Geschichte wollte sie anderen Menschen Mut machen. Früher hätte sie nie ein Foto im Bikini gepostet. Aber sie lasse nicht mehr zu, dass die Denkweise und das Gerede anderer ihr Leben beeinflusse. Diese wüssten schlichtweg nicht, wie hart sie gearbeitet habe, um ihr heutiges Gewicht zu erreichen.