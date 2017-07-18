Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Snapchat lässt grüssen: Das Internet feiert diesen Hotdog

Das Internet hat sein neustes Idol gefunden: Es ist ein tanzender Hotdog.

Snapchat-Filter sind schon längst nichts Neues mehr. Es gibt kaum noch Menschen, die Blumenkränzen, Hundeohren und der Regenbogenkotze entkommen sind.

Seit Kurzem gibts den Hotdog-Filter: Ein tanzender Hotdog mit Musik im Hintergrund.

Weil das Internet das Internet ist, eskalierte die Situation recht schnell. Zuerst haben Leute ihre Snapchat-Videos gepostet...

...dann gabs noch Hotdog-Filter-Makeup-Looks...

play
Twitter

...und das hier kam auch noch dazu.

Dann nahm es Amari Ferguson (19) aus Atlanta, USA auf sich, ein Video daraus zu basteln und DJ Khaleds Lied «Wild Thoughts» dazu zu spielen.

Bald fanden User heraus, dass das Tanzvideo zu fast jedem Lied passt. Hier hat jemand ein Lied vom britischen Rapper Giggs eingesetzt.

Beyoncé durfte da natürlich auch nicht fehlen.

Der Snapchat-Hotdog darf jetzt seinen neuen Promistatus geniessen...

play
Reddit

...und das Internet sein neustes Meme.

 

