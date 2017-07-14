Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Töröööö! 13 Baby-Elefanten für einen süssen Start in den Tag

Egal was sie gerade tun, die kleinen Dickhäuter sind einfach immer zum Knuddeln.

Anne Grimshaw Anne Grimshaw
Web Producer
, Aktualisiert 8 Reax
1. Dieser kleine Kerl war gerade baden mit Mama

play
Reddit

2. «Lueg, ich mach Bläterli!»

Giphy

3. Looooool

Giphy

4. «Nicht so schnell, Mama!»

Giphy

5. «Hallo, bester Freund»

6. Was für ein süsser Tollpatsch.

7. Ein Elefantenküsschen in Ehren kann niemand verwehren.

 

8. Schaut, es ist Elefantino Ronaldo.

#ballphant #cuteelephant #babyelephant #littleelephant #elephant #elephanttime #follow4follow

A post shared by @elephantofcuteness on

9. Auch die Kleinsten müssen sauber sein.

 

10. Zwei süsse Fratze beim Spielen.

play
Wikimedia Commons

11. Juhu, Dreck herumschmeissen!

play
Maxpixel

12. Auch im Wasser kann man Spass haben.

play
Pixabay

13. Und er macht jetzt ein Nickerchen.

play
Maxpixel
