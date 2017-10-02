Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Verrückte Kombination: Käse-Tee ist der neue Food-Trend aus Asien

Würdest du ihn trinken?

Redaktorin
Wenn es um Beautytrends geht, überraschen uns die Asiaten immer wieder. 3-D-Schlafmasken oder Nasenlifting-Klammern sind nur zwei Beispiele, bei denen uns die Kinnlade erstmal runterfällt.

Jetzt mischt Asien auch bei unglaublichen Food-Trends mit. Die aktuelle Kreation heisst Käse-Tee und ist in China, Taiwan und Indonesien bereits mega populär. Auch in Los Angeles und New York gibt es die Mischung zu kaufen.

Der Cheese Tea ist aber nicht etwa irgend ein Käsesaft, sondern ein Tee mit Frischkäse-Topping. In den mehr als 69 asiatischen Läden gibts den Matcha-, Jasmin-, Oolong- und Schwarztee mit salziger Cream-Cheese-Schicht im Angebot.

Der Frisch- oder Reibkäse wird mit Milch aufgeschlagen und wie Kaffeesahne auf den flüssigen Tee draufgelegt.

#specialdrink #saltcheese #freshtea #musttry #tea #newyork #flushing available at #happylemon

A post shared by Happy Lemon NYC (@happylemonnyc) on

Tester berichten, dass der Käse den bitteren Beigeschmack des Tees abschwächt und das ganze Getränk cremiger macht.

LET'S CHEESE UP DELICIOUSS CHEESE MATCHA by @cheesetea.id #slofoodst #cheesetea #cheese #kulinermedan

A post shared by STEVEN (@steven_lee_ong) on

Ob es der Trend bis in die Schweiz schafft und wir hier den Emmentaler-Verveine oder Gruyère-Kamille schlürfen, wird sich bald zeigen.

