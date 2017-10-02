Verrückte Kombination: Käse-Tee ist der neue Food-Trend aus Asien

I love cheese and tea, so of course I had to have cheese tea! It reminds me of those sea salted drinks you get at 85 degrees, except the cream is replaced with cheese foam! And before you start gagging at the thought like Max did, the foam has a taste and consistency of cream cheese than say mozzarella/Brie/Gouda etc. My fat ass also tried their Dirty Mess Milk tea, a black milk tea with creme brulee cream and crushed Oreos which was pretty good as well. The drinks come with a special lid which allows you to drink both the tea and cheese if you tilt it at a 45 degree angle. Pictured is the jasmine green fluffy tea. #cheesetea

