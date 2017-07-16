Finde den folgenden Gegenstand beim Surfen auf Blickamabend.ch und gewinne tolle Preise!
Suche starten
Du hast den Gegenstand gefunden! Klicke auf Mitmachen und nehme am Gewinnspiel teil.
Mitmachen

Vorbereitung auf die Studenten-Olympia: U-Bahn in Taipeh bekommt ein sportliches Makeover

So bringt Taiwans Hauptstadt ihre Einwohner für die Sommer Universiade 2017 in Stimmung.

Sonja Jost Sonja Jost
Web Producer
, Aktualisiert 8 Reax
teilen
teilen
0 shares
Feedback
geben

Taipeh hat ihrer U-Bahn ein Makeover verpasst. Die Hauptstadt Taiwans ist in diesem Sommer nämlich Gastgeber des Sommer Universiade - der Weltsportspiele der Studenten.

#emo#5o23###emo#6YGL###emo#6LuK###emo#5buC###emo#5Lmf###emo#5Y+v###emo#5Lul###emo#5ri4###emo#5rOz###emo#77yI###emo#6Kqk###emo#77yJ###emo#5ZaU###emo#77yB###emo#77yB###emo#6KaB###emo#5LiN###emo#6KaB###emo#5LiA###emo#6LW3###emo#5L6G###emo#546p###emo#5ZGi###emo#77yB###emo#77yB## #emo#5aaC###emo#5oOz###emo#5pCt###emo#6YCZ###emo#54+t###emo#6LuK###emo#5pyJ###emo#5LuA###emo#6bq8###emo#5pKH###emo#5q2l###emo#5ZGi###emo#77yf###emo#5YyX###emo#5o23###emo#6LOH###emo#5paZ###emo#6aGv###emo#56S6###emo#77yM###emo#6Kmy###emo#54+t###emo#5b2p###emo#57mq###emo#5YiX###emo#6LuK###emo#5b6e###emo#5p2+###emo#5bGx###emo#56uZ###emo#55m8###emo#6LuK###emo#5pmC###emo#6ZaT###emo#5YiG###emo#5Yil###emo#5piv##5:38#emo#44CB##6:57#emo#44CB##8:15#emo#44CB##9:34#emo#44CB##11:02#emo#44CB##12:32#emo#44CB##14:02#emo#44CB##15:32#emo#44CB##16:59#emo#44CB##18:18#emo#44CB##19:11#emo#44CB##20:34#emo#5ZKM##22:03#emo#77yb###emo#5b6e###emo#5paw###emo#5bqX###emo#56uZ###emo#55m8###emo#6LuK###emo#5pmC###emo#6ZaT##6:17#emo#44CB##7:36#emo#44CB##8:54#emo#44CB##10:17#emo#44CB##11:49#emo#44CB##13:19#emo#44CB##14:49#emo#44CB##16:19#emo#44CB##17:38#emo#44CB##19:51#emo#44CB##21:20#emo#44CB##22:46#emo#44CC## #emo#77iP##Taipei Subway Cars Have Been Decorated To Simulate Various Sports Venues During The Coming Universiade In Taiwan#emo#77iP## In a little over a month, Taipei City will host the 29th Summer Universiade Games, which will be held from August 19 to August 30, and to build excitement over the coming competition the interiors of the city#emo#4oCZ##s mass rapid transit (MRT) trains have been decorated in themes to match some of the major sporting events of the games. Taipei#emo#4oCZ##s subway cars are now sporting themes such as track and field, soccer, baseball, basketball, swimming, and athletics throwing events. Photos of some of these new MRT themes have started to surface, with the simulated swimming pool in particular almost disturbingly realistic. ##emo#5LiW###emo#5aSn###emo#6YGL## ##emo#5p2+###emo#5bGx###emo#5paw###emo#5bqX###emo#57ea## ##emo#5ri4###emo#5rOz###emo#5rGg###emo#6LuK###emo#5buC## ##emo#5Y+w###emo#5YyX###emo#5o23###emo#6YGL## ##emo#5YyX###emo#5o23## ##emo#5ri4###emo#5rOz###emo#5rGg## ##emo#5Y+w###emo#5YyX## #taiwan #taipei #taipeimetro #taipeisubway

A post shared by Didi (@didiforu) on

Um die Vorfreude ein bisschen zu steigern, hat man die U-Bahn-Wagen in verschiedene Sportstätten verwandelt.

Die Dekoration ist hauptsächlich am Boden der Wagen, die jetzt Schwimmbäder, Fussballfelder, Rennstrecken und Basketballplätze darstellen.

Das Ganze scheint den Arbeitsweg der U-Bahn-Nutzer versüsst zu haben.

Einige Pendler haben sich auch so richtig in Szene gesetzt...

Postby

...und viele haben Bilder der neuen Wagen auf Social Media gepostet.

#emo#5pCt###emo#5Yiw####emo#5LiW###emo#5aSn###emo#6YGL## #emo#5buj###emo#5ZGK###emo#5YiX###emo#6LuK###emo#772e## #emo#5LiA###emo#6YCy###emo#6LuK###emo#5buC###emo#5YOP###emo#5Zyo###emo#6I2J###emo#5Zyw###emo#5LiK###emo#6KGM###emo#6LWw###emo#77yM###emo#5LiA###emo#54mH###emo#57ag###emo#5rK5###emo#5rK5##!!#emo#5b+D###emo#5oOF###emo#556s###emo#6ZaT###emo#6LyV###emo#6aOE###emo#6aOE###emo#772e## #emo#5LiK###emo#54+t###emo#5b6I###emo#57Sv###emo#44CB###emo#5Yqg###emo#54+t###emo#5b6I###emo#5pON###emo#77yM###emo#5L2G###emo#5piv###emo#5a24###emo#6JGX###emo#5b6e###emo#55Sf###emo#5rS7###emo#5Lit###emo#5om+###emo#5LiA###emo#6bue###emo#5rS7###emo#5Yqb###emo#5L6G###emo#5rqQ## ##emo#5oeJ###emo#6Kmy###emo#6YKE###emo#5Y+v###emo#5Lul###emo#5pKQ###emo#5LiL###emo#5Y67## ##emo#5ZCI###emo#5L2c###emo#5rS9###emo#6KuH###emo#5aW9###emo#5Y+v###emo#5oCV## ##emo#6YOo###emo#6ZaA###emo#5aSn###emo#5Lq6###emo#6KuL###emo#5Y2U###emo#5Yqp##

A post shared by Sunny Chiu (@sunny830317) on

Die Sommer Universiade wird vom 19. bis zum 30. August laufen. Die Bewohner von Taipeh habe also noch etwas Zeit, um sich in Stimmung zu bringen.

Wie findest du den Artikel?
Super (5)
Jöö (0)
Funny (0)
Fail (0)
Krass (0)
Good News (3)

Unsere Leser empfehlen

Der oberste Hündeler der Schweiz fordert: Hundewagen in den SBB-Zügen Der oberste Hündeler der Schweiz fordert Hundewagen in den SBB-Zügen
Sport-Tagesticker: Mourinho dementiert Ronaldo-Wechsel Sport-Tagesticker Mourinho dementiert Ronaldo-Wechsel

Mehr zum Thema

Meist gelesen

Überall, nur nicht im Bett: 11 Menschen, die zur falschen Zeit am falschen Ort eingeschlafen sind Überall, nur nicht im Bett 11 Menschen, die zur falschen Zeit am falschen Ort eingeschlafen sind
Die ungewöhnlichsten Orte der Welt: 12 Attraktionen, die du auf Google Earth bestaunen kannst Die ungewöhnlichsten Orte der Welt 12 Attraktionen, die du auf Google Earth bestaunen kannst

Newsletter

Erhalte die besten Geschichten täglich per E-Mail Newsletter Abonnieren