Wachsam und treu: 15 Beweise, dass Hunde die besten Babysitter sind

Wer mit einem Hund gross wird, hat einen Freund fürs Leben.

Redaktorin
1. Sie passen immer gut auf.

play
boredomtherapy

2. Sie sind einfühlsam.

giphy

3. Sie sind die besten Gute-Nacht-Geschichten-Erzähler.

play
Instagram/hiromignon64

4. Und geben auch gerne ein Küsschen vor dem Schlafen.

5. Sie sind einfach die besten Freunde.

giphy

6. Und die treusten Seelen, die es gibt.

giphy

 

7. Sie sind die besten Spielkameraden.

play
boredomtherapy

8. Und die besten Lernkumpel.

play
imgur

9. Und sie machen einfach alles mit.

10. Sie wissen genau, was das Baby braucht.

giphy

11. Und geben es gerne.

12. Sie helfen sogar beim Krabbeln lernen.

giphy

13. Und sie bieten immer eine Schulter zum Anlehnen.

play
boredomtherapy

 

14. Oh, und weils so schön ist: Hier noch einmal die Küsschen.

giphy

15. Ein Hund ist einfach ein Freund fürs Leben, wie dieses Video beweist.

 

Du willst mehr? Hier sind 17 weitere Beweise, warum Hunde einfach perfekt sind.

play
 

